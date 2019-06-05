Everyone Is A Suspect In Theater At Monmouth's Musical Murder Mystery MURDER FOR TWO

Theater at Monmouth opens its What Dreams May Come Golden Anniversary Season with a killer case just begging to be solved! Murder for Two, with book and music by Joe Kinosian and book and lyrics by Kellen Blair, begins with a BANG! One actor investigates the crime. The other plays all of the suspects. And they both play the piano! A zany blend of musical comedy and madcap mystery, this fast and funny whodunit is a highly theatrical duet loaded with killer laughs. Help us catch the killer from Saturday June 22nd at 7:30 p.m. through Friday, August 16th including matinee and evening performances on both weekdays and weekends.

On the eve of his surprise birthday party, legendary American novelist, and guest of honor, Arthur Whitney is shot dead by an unknown killer. Small town policeman Marcus Moscowicz's only orders are to keep the scene secure and the party-goers turned suspects from leaving; but this could be the break he needs to prove to the chief he's ready to make detective. If he can stick to protocol, he might be able to solve this crime. Unless the suspects and his painful memories get the best of him first.

Director Adam P. Blais feels "the strength of Murder for Two is the way Kinosian and Blair lovingly spoof, celebrate, and reimagine both the murder mystery and musical theatre genres." First produced by Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in 2011, Blair and Kinosian have concocted a theatrical and literary love letter that honors the work of Agatha Christie, the Marx Brothers, Alfred Hitchcock, Frank Loesser, and Charles Ludlam. Blais continues, "Murder for Two encompasses everything that I love about the theatre. The story is smart yet funny, the characters complicated yet endearing, and the score is intricate yet hummable." The New York Times called it an "ingenious miniature musical in the form of a snazzy vaudevillian double-act."

Murder for Two features TAM New-Comers Robbie Harrison as The Suspects and Quinn Corcoran as Detective Marcus. Directed by Adam P. Blais; Set design by Daniel Bilodeau, costume design by Jonna Klaiber, lighting design by Jim Alexander, and sound design by Rew Tippin.

Performance Calendar: OPENING 6/22 at 7:30 p.m.; additional performance dates 7/10, 7/30, 8/14, 8/16 at 7:30 p.m., 7/21, 7/27, 8/8 at 1:00 p.m., and 7/6 at 7:30 p.m. with a Post-Show Discussion.

Engagement Programs

Classic in Context Discussions. Classics in Context fulfills our audience's desire for in-depth information on the plays before attending each production. The series will feature four discussions with scholars and artists, focusing on the season's offering. For 2019, Classics in Context Discussions will take place following the all Preview Performance in July.

Post-Performance Discussions. Join us at selected weekend evening performances for Post Performance Discussions with the cast and creative team. Discuss the critical historical, artistic, and cultural perspectives of the worlds of each individual play. For 2019, Post-performance Discussions will take place on the following dates: Saturday, July 6 following the performance of Murder for Two; Sunday July 21 following the performance of Merry Wives; July 28 following the performance of Hamlet; August 4 following the performance of Intimate Apparel; and August 11 following the performance of Ken Ludwig's Baskerville.

Tickets, Subscriptions, and Ways to Save. TAM Season Passes offer up to 25% off the single ticket price and exclusive benefits such as priority seating and free ticket exchanges. Gold, Flex, General, or Senior Passes are available for purchase, so whether you want a ticket for each show or five tickets to one show, there's an option for you. Single tickets for the Summer Repertory and Fall Show are $34 for adults, $29 for senior citizens, and $20 for students (18 and under). Groups of 10 or more can enjoy TAM shows at up to a 20% discount. Groups may also schedule pre or post-show discussions and tours of historic Cumston Hall. Contact the Box Office for more information and to book your group's event.

Opening Nights are Educator Nights. Educators receive 20% off the general ticket price with a valid photo ID at the Box Office.

Under 30 Rush Tickets. For patrons under 30, $10 Rush Tickets are available for up to 20 audience members at each performance in the season excluding the Family Show and Special Events. Contact the Box Office by email boxoffice@theateratmonmouth.org or by calling 207.933.9999 after 11 a.m. on the day of the show. Requests made before the Box Office is open will not be processed.

For calendar and reservations, please contact the TAM Box Office at 207.933.9999 or visit www.theateratmonmouth.org.





