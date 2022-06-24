Duluth Playhouse's FOOTLOOSE Opens Tonight

Duluth Playhouse will kick into high gear with opening night of the musical Footloose June 24th. Footloose runs June 24 through July 17 at the NorShor Theatre.

Jump back to the 80s and join the big-city boy, Ren, as he moves to a new, small town and starts to share his love of music and dancing with the local kids. Footloose is a celebration of youthful innocence, the importance of listening to one another, and the healing power of forgiveness. This explosive and dynamic production is a celebration of individual expression and the power of music and dance.

Footloose is jam packed with all your favorite 80s powerhouse songs, such as "Holding Out For A Hero,", "Let's Hear It For The Boy", "Almost Paradise," and of course, "Footloose!" You'll be rocking the 1980s in style with this musical!

"We are so excited to open Footloose on the NorShor stage this weekend," said Duluth Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio. "This cast has been working so hard on all this fantastic material over the past few weeks. It is impossible to watch this production and not have a big smile on your face."

The show is led by Jacob Higdon as Ren. He is joined by Hope Nordquist as Ariel Moore, Philip Hoelscher as Reverend Shaw Moore, Christina Stroup* as Vi Moore, Alyson Enderle as Ethel, Lussi Salmela as Rusty. This strong cast includes Maddie Schafer as Urleen, Reagan Kern as Wendy Jo, Sam Hildestad as Willard Hewitt, and Ryan Haff as Chuck/Cowboy Bob. Rounding out the cast in the Ensemble roles are; Ben LaBerge, Lacy Sauter, Dan Maki, Thressa Schultz, Olivia Nelson, Antony Ferguson, Finn Jackson, Jake Mathey and Katherine Nelson.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Duluth Playhouse is no longer requiring patrons to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and starting July 1st, masks will be optional. Duluth Playhouse will close their 2021-2022 NorShor season with Clue, opening August 12th.

* The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

Performance Details:

FOOTLOOSE

Music by Tom Snow, Lyrics by Dean Pitchford, Book by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie.

June 24 - July 17, 2022 at the NorShor Theatre

Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm with select Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm

ASL interpretation Thursday, July 7th

Photo credit: Terry Cartie Norton