BYE, BYE, BIRDIE Is Coming To The Bangor Opera House

Penobscot Theatre Company's Dramatic Academy will stage the rock and roll classic, BYE BYE BIRDIE, July 18 at 7 pm, July 19 at 7pm, July 20 at 2pm and 7pm, and July 21 at 3pm. All four performances will be at the historic Bangor Opera House, 131 Main Street, Bangor.

The year is 1958. Rock star Conrad Birdie is the biggest thing to top the music charts. But what happens when he arrives in small town Sweet Apple Ohio? Can a town of squares survive its encounter with greaser bad boy Birdie? With a book by Michael Stewart and music by Charles Strouse, the production features such classic songs as "Put on a Happy Face", "Kids" and "One Last Kiss". BYE BYE BIRDIE is a Rock 'N Roll extravaganza sure to 'razz your berries and have you flipping your lid!

The cast includes Nathan Manaker, Wells-Mundell Wood, Rebeclyn Parker, Nolan Khul, Lucas LaChance, Josie Gilmore, Isabella Bartnick, Axel Carlson, Sophie Robinson, Joseph Rutledge, Cami Layman, Zaria Hobbs, Gwyneth Ravenscraft, Anna Alsbrook, Maia Johnson, Felicia Deshane, Emma Webster, Ronan Griffen, Sophy Hopkins, Alice Knapp, Mira McKunes, Kia McKunes, Atiana Melanson, Natalie Michaud, Inanna Piccininni, Hanna Shaffi, Rebecca Siemers, Tessa Baker, Morgan Braley, Paige Caron, Brooklyn Chute, Lilly Elliott, Halen Garcia, Jane Fisher, Kai Humbert, Derrick Johnson, Annie Moran, Thomas Morin, Paige Olmstead, Emma Webster, Sage Wheeler, Rocki Ballato, Cassandra Davis, Parker Freese, Ruth Graebert, Kennedy Perry, Mckinlee Woodworth, and Jackson Woodworth.

Dramatic Academy's summer series also includes a "Tech Track", which allows students to focus their talents on the technical elements of theatre-making. This Tech Track is the only one of its kind in the state of Maine. Beckah Friedman, Lilly Monroe, Robin Runnells, and Ollie McDougal will be led by teaching artist Laura Arnold. Guided by production plans by scenic designer Tricia Hobbs, lighting designer Isaac Anderson, costume designer Brittany Staudacher, sound designer Sean McGinley, and props master Belinda Hobbs, these students will ensure the quality of all behind-the-scenes aspects of this impressive musical.

BYE BYE BIRDIE is directed by Education Director Ben Layman, along with the help of Assistant Director Eric Byers. Production staff includes Stage Manager Alivia Cross, Musical Director Stephanie Colavito, and Choreographer Danielle Barrett.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students, available online at www.penobscottheatre.org or through the box office at 131 Main Street, Bangor; (207) 942-3333.

BYE BYE BIRDIE is part of Penobscot Theatre Company's Dramatic Academy Summer 2019, produced with generous support from C. Walder Parke Family Foundation, Fisher Charitable Foundation, Robert Twitchell Flooring, Inc. and Bangor Children's Dentistry.





Related Articles Shows View More Maine Stories

More Hot Stories For You