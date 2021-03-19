BWW Review: Public Theatre's I AND YOU Delivers a Deep Emotional Punch

Filmed before the pandemic and just now offered for online streaming, Lauren Gunderson's two-character play, I AND YOU, is a dense, poetic, and profoundly intense drama about two teenagers whom illness and fate bring together in an unexpected and inseparable way. The beautifully crafted script and the energetic and committed pair of actors make this fast-paced, ninety-minute story unfold with humor, pathos, and ultimately - in its surprise ending - with a deep emotional punch.

Gunderson explores the encounter of two high school seniors, Caroline and Anthony, as they collaborate on a class assignment about the poet Walt Whitman and his use of pronouns. Angry and jaded, Caroline is a house-bound invalid awaiting a liver transplant when Anthony barges into the inner sanctum of her bedroom and manages to persuade her to work with him. By a combination of determination and disarming charm he wears down her defenses and engages her interest in the project as together they explore the metaphysical layers of Whitman's verse - including the meaning of Death and the fluid boundaries between Self and All. The dramatic climax - a tender kiss between the two - then spirals into a startling revelation which figuratively and literally embodies the meaning of the verse they have been studying.

Gunderson's dialogue blends the poetic and metaphysical with the jargon of two very contemporary teens with a sense of profound authenticity. Her characters are colorful, provocative, witty, vulnerable, and capable of holding audience attention throughout. Ben Lounsbury's direction is fast-paced and agile in achieving rapid mood shifts. The unit set by Jennifer B. Madigan relies on a bright coloring book look that adds an air of childlike fantasy, complemented by the eclectic clutter of the quirky set décor pieces. Michelle Handley's costumes have a contemporary flair, while Christopher Burkhardt's lighting and John Morrison's sound design complete the attractive visual aesthetic. Laura Bragdon serves ably as Stage Manager.

The two actors displays excellent timing and stage chemistry. As Caroline, Emma Wisniewski crafts an armor of bold, boisterous anger and sharp-tongued sarcasm to mask her fears and loneliness. Her energy is invigorating, and her gradual transformation as she lets down her defenses is believably touching. London Carlisle makes a sweet and sensitive Anthony, and his idealism and sincerity make a perfect catalyst to vanquish Caroline's cynicism.

Streaming live theatre comes with a host of challenges, and rarely does the videotaped product deliver the impact that the live drama does. But in the case of I AND YOU, there is so much raw energy and emotion in this performance that it transcends the small home screen and holds its audience in thrall.

Photos courtesy of The Public Theatre

I AND YOU is available online at www.thepublictheatre.org through March 21. For more information on other Public Theatre virtual events call 207-752-3208