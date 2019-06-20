BWW Feature: ORONO BASED SOME THEATRE COMPANY ANNOUNCES 5TH SEAON

In the 3 and half years they have been in operation, Some Theatre Company hasn't been afraid to choose the obscure, the angsty and the downright bloody! This season will be no exception. Producing 21 shows in 3 years, 2019/2020 has been designed around books and movies, (with the exception of Next to Normal which had to move dates and pushed it into this season rather than the tail end of 18/19)



First on the agenda is a reprisal of the 4th show the company ever did, Next to Normal written by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, this musical chronicles the story of Diana Goodman and her family. Diana has lived with bipolar depressive disorder and delusional episodes for the past seventeen years. The illness has affected everyone in her life, and has nearly torn her family apart on several occasions. Next to Normal is a show that enables a small group of actors to showcase powerhouse vocals while exploring pressing contemporary issues of trauma, loss, mental health treatment, and the meaning of family. Show dates August 16 - 25



Evil Dead the Musical by George Reinblatt, Frank Cipolla, Christopher Bond, and Melissa Morris wows audiences this fall. Anyone who has followed STC knows this was the first show they ever produced. The answer to, why are you reviving this show, was simple, because its the show most audience members are upset they missed. With bigger, badder, better tech toys STC is ready to amp up the chills and spills and take it to newer heights. Evil Dead The Musical takes all the elements of the cult classic films, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest, and bloodiest theatrical experiences of all time. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods, and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It's all up to Ash (a housewares employee, turned demon-killing hero), and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes... and all to music. The songs in the show are completely off the wall as well. Titles like "All the Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons" and "What the F**k was That?" has had audiences rolling in their seats, and screaming for more and more blood. You don't need to be a fan of Evil Dead to love this show. You don't need to be a fan of horror to love this show. You don't even need to be a fan of musicals to love this show. As long as you like having fun... this show is for you. Is it scary? No! Is it gory? No. This is a pure comedy start to finish. It has fun with the horror genre, and in doing so appeals to a wider audience than you could ever imagine. Plus it's the only show with a "Splatter Zone" - a section of the audience that gets covered in fake blood. And with this combination of blood, jokes, cheesy effects, and really awesome musical numbers, Evil Dead The Musical is unlike any live show you've ever seen.

Show dates are Oct 31, Nov 1 - 10



PUFFS (2 act Edition) will start the new year with a bang! A Maine Premier , Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, written by Matt Cox, finally gives the Hufflepuffs their due. Here lies the answer to "What the hell is a Hufflepuff?" The official synopsis reads: "Wayne Hopkins - a boy from New Mexico who is neither brave, smart, nor a snake - finds out he's a wizard. Upon arrival at a certain school of magic and magic, he's placed into the Puffs: a group of well meaning, loyal rejects. Over the next seven years, he'll try to learn magic; try not to have his life ruined by his four-eyed nemesis; and try to not to get hurt in what is actually a very dangerous place to for unsupervised children to be. Sometimes he will succeed. Partially."

Show dates are Feb 21 - March 1



Based on the cult classic film of the same name, Heathers the Musical is the story of Veronica Sawyer, a senior at the fictional Westerberg High. Veronica longs to be cool like the clique of it-girls that runs Westerberg: the unaffected, unattainable Heathers. Unfortunately, in addition to awesome levels of popularity, the Heathers are also cruel, choosing to mock and bully their kingdom into submission. When Veronica uses her skills as a forger to get the Heathers out of detention, she impresses their leader Heather Chandler- so much so that they agree to let her into their exclusive club. With raw, edgy, and culturally relevant numbers like "Beautiful," "Candy Store," and "Yo Girl," Heathers is fast becoming a fan favorite.

Show dates are - April 24 - May 3

To round out the season, The Haunting of Hill House based on the book by Shirley Jackson and adapted by F. Andrew Leslie. Hill House has remained empty and silent except for the daily visits of its grumbling caretaker, Mrs. Dudley. Its isolation is broken by the arrival of Dr. Montague, an investigator of supernatural phenomena who has been granted a short lease by the present owner. His mission is to delve into the morbid history of the house and to come to grips with the occult forces that have made it uninhabitable for many years. He is joined by three others, all unacquainted, but all having their particular reasons for accepting Dr. Montague's invitation to share his Hill House sojourn. Their visit begins with jovial informality, but their sensibilities are soon jolted by strange and eerie occurrences. As they struggle to disguise their mounting fears they are joined by Dr. Montague's wife and a friend, who have come to Hill House for purposes of their own. They too are absorbed by the supernatural, but their approach is via direct communication with the departed spirits-a type of psychic research which is regarded fearfully by Dr. Montague and which, as subsequent events bear out, brings on a crisis in which the evil forces of Hill House are goaded to a new and, for one of those present, fatal fury.

Show dates are June 26 to July 5th.



With promises of one off theatre events, play readings, and so much more, Some Theatre Company has put together an outstanding season with something for everyone.



You can learn more about Some Theatre Company at - www.stcmaine.org





