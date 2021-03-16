The Plymouth Arts Center to Host The WATER'S EDGE ARTISTS, Painters for Preservation Exhibition

The Plymouth Arts Center is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibition by the Water's Edge Artists, a Tribute in Honor of Kitty Lynne Klich. The show will be on display in Gallery 110 North April 2nd though April 30th.

The public is invited to meet the artists during the opening reception on Friday, April 9th from 5-7pm. Live musical entertainment will be presented courtesy of Izabella Sand, harp from 5:00-6:00 PM and Beth Munns, piano and Kate Pearce, bass of the "Gypsy Swing Chicks" from 6:00-7:00 PM There will be complimentary cheese by the Sartori Company and a cash bar. The show is generously sponsored by Franz Backus and Paul and Kathy Sartori.

Water's Edge Artists - Painters for Preservation - is an alliance of plein air artists dedicated to artistically recording historic, endangered or threatened places. As artist activists for 15 years and continuing, WEA's mission is accomplished by contributing portions of the sales of our artwork to organizations that support watersheds and historical sites.

The members engage with nature largely by painting "en plein air", which means direct from nature. They may gather together, go far afield, or simply spend time quietly creating in their own backyards and communities. Artistically capturing and celebrating these wild, watery places and storied sites means being out in all kinds of weather. During seasons of sun and snow, solstice and slumber, you can find them with painting partners at each elbow, or just around the bend.

Sharing the unique sense of place and connecting with you, the viewer, is at the core of what plein air artists do. WEA is an organization that focuses on this process going full circle, from painting and framing selected pieces, to then exhibiting and promoting these artworks for the benefit of all involved.

As an innovative and creative presence, our efforts involve layers of teamwork and camaraderie. We have relied on effective and caring leadership to help guide our preservation path. Each leader weaves their own knowledge and experiences into the fabric of the group, building upon and then expanding possibilities for partnering and community collaboration.

As an exemplary leader, Kitty Lynne Klich has shared her vision with passion and clarity. With this Memorial Tribute and Exhibition of on-site (plein air), and studio artworks, WEA is privileged to partner with the Plymouth Arts Center to honor Kitty's Legacy of Leadership.

Dan Rizzi, WEA's current President, states that "Kitty was a generous teacher, who was instrumental in my development as an artist. She led WEA on a progressive and focused path by reaching out to other organizations for paint-outs and events, working tirelessly and unselfishly to organize and promote additional opportunities that benefited artists and her community."

During previous President Chuck Eaton's tenure, he said, "Kitty was always ready to step up and do what needed to be done. Whether it was taking on the duties of the treasurer, running the meetings when I was out of town, or sitting in a tent selling other people's paintings, she did it all, even when I'm sure she would have rather been painting herself. Her joy and enthusiasm will be greatly missed." Chuck passed the baton of Presidential Leadership of WEA to Kitty, where she held the helm from 2017 until 2019. She remained dedicated to WEA, even during challenging times for her 'in sickness and in health', including attending the October 2019 WEA reception at their annual signature show at the Rahr-West Art Museum, just weeks before she died.

As Founder and Artistic Director Emerita of WEA, Bonnita Budysz shares that "Kitty's unbridled infusion of interest and enthusiasm, of seeking and showcasing events and promotion opportunities, was her special brand of caring considerations in support of art and artists. Her organizing, facilitating, and networking skills, her pursuit of adventure, and her genuine warmth was so welcoming to participants for 'A Painting Holiday in Ireland', that we offered together in 2006. Even before her official commitment to WEA as President, she invited WEA artists many times as guest speakers and demonstrators on her Gallery Works and City of Sheboygan WSCS Productions shows. We are eternally grateful that she shared her all with WEA, and we Salute and Honor her Generosity of Spirit."

For more information, visit the PAC website: www.plymoutharts.org.