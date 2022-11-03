Students Selected For 2022/23 Jerry Ensembles

Overture Center for the Arts and The Grand Theater in Wausau have named 40-plus Wisconsin high school students to their 2022/23 Jerry Ensembles, the premier vocal performance groups representing the Jerry Awards.

Students from participating Jerry Awards high schools can audition each year to join the Central or Southern Jerry Ensemble. The Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble is directed by Marshall DeLonay, and the Southern Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble is directed by Gail Becker.

The accomplished singers of the Jerry Ensemble participate in the group 2-4 years each, delighting audiences with songs from musical theater, movies, legendary artists and more. They present solos, duets, trios and group performances in front of a variety of audiences in a variety of settings each year, including the Jerry Awards Ceremony, Cocktails with Tim & Karra, UW basketball games and Kids in the Rotunda. According to Karra Beach, Overture's director of Broadway Engagement Programs, performing live with the ensemble helps students develop poise and confidence while building technical skills in acting, singing and dancing.

2022/23 Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble

Shiloh Burgess, DC Everest Senior High School

Emmett Braun, Antigo High School

Zoa Carter, Antigo High School

Peter Chrudimsky, Antigo High School

Lily Casey, Wausau East High School

Julia Conway, DC Everest Senior High School

Arabelle Ellsworth, Marshfield High School

Olivia England, Lakeland Union High School

Julia Gerdes, Rhinelander High School

Catherine Harmon, DC Everest Junior High School

Anna Jacobson, DC Everest Junior High School

Emily Jacobson, DC Everest Senior High School

Alexis Justice, Marshfield High School

Elise Laughlin, Wausau West High School

Nolan Mudler, Wausau West High School

Jay Nibarger, DC Everest Senior High School

Megan Nguyen, DC Everest Senior High School

Mansi Peters, DC Everest Senior High School

Brooklynn Roble, DC Everest Senior High School

Terrek Schjoth, DC Everest IDEA Charter School

Addilyn Seep, Eau Claire Memorial High School

Morgan Smith, Eau Claire Memorial High School

Julian Traska, DC Everest Junior High School

Nolan Travis, Wausau West High School

Morgan Wierzba, DC Everest Senior High School

Upcoming Performances

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas Pre-Show Performance at The Grand - November 18, 6:30 p.m.

Midtown Men Holiday Hits Pre-Show Performance at The Grand - December 7, 6:30 p.m.

Wausau Conservatory of Music - December 11, time TBD

The Landing - December 13, 4 p.m.

Hairspray Pre-Show Performance at The Grand - January 16, 6:30 p.m.

2022/23 Southern Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble

Erica Briski, Oregon High School

Lilly Cherney, Monroe High School

Lucas Finley, Abundant Life Christian School

Matias Finley, Abundant Life Christian School

Catherine Gernetzke, St Ambrose Academy

Gracie Halverson, Madison West High School

Nathan Heil, New Glarus High School

Beau Bastian Jacobs, Oregon High School

Teagan Kluetzman, Madison East High School

Dalaney Lange, DeForest High School

Molly McArdle, Sun Prairie West High School

Lucy Natale, Parker Arts Academy

Laura Perry, Stoughton High School

Leela Peterson, Monona Grove High School

Leena Rathgeber, Monona Grove High School

Sam Ross, Stoughton High School

Owen Sehgal, Middleton High School

Alternate for 2022/23 is Connor Wilkinson, Sun Prairie East High School

Upcoming Performances

Cocktails with Tim & Karra: Come From Away - November 5, 3 p.m. and 7p.m.

Cocktails with Tim & Karra: Hadestown - January 19 and 20, 7 p.m.

Kids in the Rotunda - February 4, 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

River Arts Center - Friday, March 24, 7 p.m.

THE JERRYS - The Jerrys is Overture's high school musical awards program that encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater. The program began in the 2009/10 school year with 23 productions within 45 miles of Madison and has since expanded across the state through partnerships with Marcus Performing Arts Center, The Grand Theater and Viterbo University Fine Arts Center. Educators and industry professionals review productions at Wisconsin high schools and/or community theater organizations and provide valuable feedback to students. In its first decade, the Jerry Awards engaged more than 700,000 students, teachers, theater professionals and community members and has grown into a nationally recognized showcase of the brightest stars in Wisconsin high school musical theater.

Overture Center is pleased to partner with Marcus Performing Arts Center, The Grand Theater, Viterbo University and PBS Wisconsin. Funding for the Jerry Awards is provided by American Girl Fund for Children, Katie Dowling-Marcus & Ben Marcus and contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.