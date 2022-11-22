Players Have A Chance To Win Fantastic Prizes At WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE, December 6
The show will feature host Mark L. Walberg.
Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America and will stop in Madison at Overture Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. with host Mark L. Walberg. The all-new live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the one-and-only way fans can experience America's Game in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios. Tickets ($99-$249) are available at overture.org.
At "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" guests can try out to go on stage and feel like they stepped onto the stage of one of the greatest game shows of all time. Players will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour's puzzle board to win fantastic prizes, including up to $10,000 in cash, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at every show! Additionally, hundreds of audience members will get in on the action by winning cash and prizes.
VIP Packages are available, and they give fans early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to Spin the Wheel. Visit WheelofFortuneLive.com for full dates, how to earn early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to Spin the Wheel. "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.
Wheel of Fortune Live! is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA.
