Photos: American Players Theatre Presents CYMBELINE

The production opened in the 1,089-seat outdoor Hill Theatre Saturday, August 17.

Aug. 17, 2021  

American Players Theatre presents a new adaptation of William Shakespeare's Cymbeline as part of its summer season. The production opened in the 1,089-seat outdoor Hill Theatre Saturday, August 17.

APT's Artistic Director Brenda DeVita said of the production, "We are so thrilled to be working on this production of Cymbeline. It's a play APT has only produced once before, and this adaptation by Director Marti Lyons and our Director of Voice and Text, Sara Becker, featuring an incredible cast of women - it truly opens up new facets of the play. The story very much feels like a fairy tale, and it's so much fun to play with those tropes and kind of turn them upside down, and inspect what's relevant and true and exciting about this often-overlooked Shakespeare play. And it shouldn't be overlooked. Because ultimately, it's a play about forgiveness. Who deserves it? Is anything truly unforgiveable? How do you hold people accountable for their misdeeds, whether they're trivial or dangerous? Those are questions we, as a society, are asking every day, and it could not feel more timely. I'm so excited for our audience to see it and dig into those questions."

For more information on 2021 tickets, visit americanplayers.org. Masks are currently required in the indoor Touchstone Theatre. For the latest safety updates, visit americanplayers.org/covid-rules.

