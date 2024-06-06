Peninsula Players Theatre Awards Scholarships to Local Students

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peninsula Players Theatre has announced its 2024 Peninsula Players Theatre Scholarship recipients. The theater and its Board of Directors created this annual award to foster the career path and arts education of graduating high school seniors across Door County in the arts.

A $500 scholarship was available to one student at each of the five Door County high schools for a total of $2,500. Eligible applicants must plan to enroll as a full-time college students with a major or minor in arts management, music (performance or education), or theater (acting, theater studies, theater technology and design). “The arts are such a critical part of a student's overall education as well as continued personal development,” said Peninsula Players Theatre's Managing Director Brian Kelsey. “It is with great pride that we reward and encourage the development of careers in the performing arts.”

The 2024 scholarship recipients are Cora Carriere and Noah Rass. Both students demonstrated a high level of participation and creativity in the arts during their academic careers.

Cora is a graduate of Gibraltar High School with a passion for the flute. She participated in the school's jazz band and helped to form and lead the Gibraltar Flute Quartet & Wind Quartet. Cora has performed in the Wisconsin State Music Association's prestigious High School Honors Orchestra and received several accolades in recognition of her hard work and exceptional musical abilities. She intends to pursue a degree in music performance.

Noah is a graduate of Southern Door High School with a passion for musical theatre. His performing arts credits are extensive, including major roles in the school's musicals and participation in the show/concert choirs, and forensics. Noah was honored by participating in the Bay Area Music Association's Honors Choir and the Wisconsin Choral Directors Association Vocal Jazz All-State Choir. He will attend the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and pursue a degree in musical theatre.

There were no scholarship applicants from Sturgeon Bay, Sevastopol nor Washington Island high schools in 2024. For more information about the Peninsula Players Theatre Scholarship, please contact Development Director Danielle Szmanda at 920-868-3287 or visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's oldest professional resident summer theater. In the past 89 years, the theater has become a Door County landmark and its' cornerstone arts institution, attracting audience members and professional talent from across the country. The theater is unique for its diverse productions, continuing loyalty to a resident company and its beautiful setting on 16 wooded acres along the cedar-lined shores of Green Bay.

