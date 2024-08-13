Peninsula Players Theatre To Present MARY'S WEDDING

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peninsula Players Theatre has announced the cast of “Mary's Wedding” by Stephen Massicotte. This unforgettable love story marks the fourth show of the theater's 89th season, and runs for two weeks, starting August 21st through September 1st. “Mary's Wedding” is generously sponsored by Door County Medical Center and Jean Kapolnek.

On the night before her wedding, Mary dreams back to the thunderstorm during which she encounters a handsome young farm boy sheltering in a barn. Mary and Charlie soon discover the profound power of first love. But it is 1914, and as the Canadian Cavalry calls for steadfast and brave men, the lovers must part, but they stay connected through their letters and their dreams. A play with a heart as big as the prairie skies, “Mary's Wedding” is a beautifully poetic story of the resilience love can bring.

“Mary's Wedding” won the 2000 Alberta Playwriting Competition, the 2002 Betty Mitchell Award for Outstanding New Play and the 2003 Alberta Literary Award for Drama. “Mary's Wedding” premiered at the Alberta Theatre Projects' playRites Festival in 2002 and has since been performed across Canada and the United States as well as in France, New Zealand, Germany and Scotland. Massicotte's other plays include “The Oxford Roof Climber's Rebellion” and “The Clockmaker,” which premiered at the 2009 playRites Festival and won the 2009 Betty Mitchell Award for Best New Play and the 2011 Toronto Theatre Critics Award for Best English Language Play. Massicotte has written numerous feature films, including his most recent, "How We Ended Us.”

Janyce Caraballo makes her Peninsula Players Theatre debut in the title role of Mary. Her Chicago theater credits include work with “Georgiana & Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley” (Northlight Theatre), “Romeo and Juliet” (Teatro Vista), “Suddenly, Last Summer” (Raven Theatre), “Little Women” (First Folio Theatre) and “Fahrenheit 451” and “You Can't Take It With You” (Indiana Repertory Theatre).

Jordan Golding portrays Charlie, Mary's love. Golding recently made his Peninsula Players Theatre debut performing the role of Carl Perkins in “Million Dollar Quartet.” His credits include “The Band's Visit” (Writers Theatre and TheatreSquared - regional premiere), “Once” (Writers Theatre), “Drunk Shakespeare Chicago” (The Lion Theatre), and “Pump Boys and Dinettes” (Timberlake Playhouse).

Keira Fromm directs this moving play and is also making her Peninsula Players Theatre debut. Fromm is a Chicago-based, Joseph Jefferson (Jeff) Award-nominated freelance director, as well as an artistic associate with About Face Theatre. Her directing credits include “The Liar,” “The Moors” and “A Doll's House” (American Players Theatre); “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf” (Milwaukee Chamber Theatre); “The Last Match” (Writers Theatre);” Top Girls” and “hang” (Remy Bumppo Theatre Company); “Brightest Thing in the World,” “Bull in a China Shop” (About Face Theatre); “The How and the Why” (TimeLine Theatre Company); “Charles Ives Take Me Home” (Strawdog Theatre Company); “Broadsword” (Gift Theatre); and “Fallow” (Steep Theatre).

The creative team of “Mary's Wedding” includes Jack Magaw (“Dames at Sea,” “Write Me a Murder,” “Romance in D”), a Chicago-based freelance scenic designer who is in his 19th season at Peninsula Players Theatre; Door County-based costume designer Kärin Simonson Kopischke ("The Angel Next Door," "Blithe Spirit," "Silent Sky"); Noele Stollmack makes her Peninsula Players Theatre lighting design debut and Christopher Kriz ("Trying," "Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, " "Ripcord") returns as sound designer/composer.

The audience pavilion's side panels, doors, and vents will remain open throughout the summer season. Patrons should dress for the weather and be prepared for shifting temperatures and breezes off the bay. Peninsula Players Theatre is a smoke-free campus. Smoking is prohibited on the grounds at all times. Audience members are invited to come early for a pre-show beverage or snack at the Luna Bar and Canteen. The grounds open 90 minutes before the show. Student and group tickets are available.

“Mary's Wedding” performs Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 7:30 p.m., except for September 1, at 2:00 p.m. To purchase tickets for groups of 15 or more, please phone the Box Office between 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at (920) 868-3287. The theater and its offices are closed on Mondays. For more information visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.

