Overture's Summer Gallery Exhibitions Open June 11

Overture Center for the Arts announced today the upcoming summer gallery cycle will run from Tuesday, June 11-Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, with three reception activities throughout that timeframe. Admission to the gallery and reception are free and open to the public. Overture's Galleries I, II and III, which rotate off the center's Rotunda Lobby on each level of the arts center at 201 State St. in downtown Madison, create a forum for diverse artistic expression that fosters the growth of local artists, curators and arts organizations.

Gallery I - "Two Alone" by Noël Ash & Victoria Maidhof

Maidhof and Ash both capture profound yet relatable moments. Through photography, Maidhof tells the story of a kinship between two individuals from different generations. Ash paints self-portraits that reveal a mother's mental stress as she suffers through repeated conflict with a small child. noelash.com, victoriamaidhof.com

Gallery II - "Soñé una Milpa" by Leigh Garcia and Maria Amalia Wood

Using papermaking and printmaking techniques, Soñé una Milpa highlights the narratives of ten Latina immigrants living in the Madison community. Garcia and Wood's collaboration creates interest in stories of immigration, thus inspiring respect for these women and their valuable life journeys. jleighgarcia.com, mariaamalia.com, unamilpa.com

Gallery III - "Not to Scale" by Robert Lundberg & Jacki Whisenant

Whisenant and Lundberg illuminate subjects that are often overlooked. Whisenant inspires closer inspection of insects, presenting them at a larger-than-life scale that fades to a delicate cut-paper rendering. Lundberg documents the critical infrastructure of water systems, inviting questions about our relationship to water and the societal and cultural implications of this hidden world. jwhisenant.com, roberteplundberg.com

Gallery Reception | Friday, June 28, 5-8 p.m. | Overture Center for the Arts (201 State St., Madison)

Amate Papermaking | 5-8 p.m. | Promenade Lounge

Leigh Garcia and Maria Amalia Wood invite visitors to join them in the creation of Resiliencia (Resilience), a socially engaged piece that transforms written prejudices towards immigrants into handmade amate paper.



Artist Mothers / Mother Artists: A discussion on Motherhood in the Arts | 7 p.m. | Promenade Hall How does motherhood affect an artist's career? How does it affect her work? Join us for a short presentation followed by a discussion with local artists who are mothers. Bring your questions or email them to info@noelash.com.

Unauthorized Occupation performance by Robert Lundberg | 8 p.m. | Promenade Hall Lundberg will perform minimal, meditative pieces for solo double bass accompanied by a four-panel video exploring multiple scales of water systems to complement the pieces installed in the gallery.



Entomophiles - Conversations with Insect People | Monday, Aug. 12, 6-7:30 p.m. | Promenade Hall

Entomologist Jackie Whisenant and a panel discussion of colleagues will talk about insects as bio-indicators, insects as food, insects in extreme environments, human threats to insects and cultural perceptions of insects across the world.

Gallery I, II and III sponsored by the Arts Access Fund, a component fund of the Madison Community Foundation, and by contributions to Overture Center for the Arts.





