Overture’s Cabaret Series Returns With Broadway's Alysha Umphress

Overture Center’s popular Cabaret Series gives patrons a front row seat to enjoy a performance by a Broadway star while enjoying a gourmet dinner from Catering a Fresco. The 2024/25 series will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. with Alysha Umphress.

“There really is nothing else like it in Madison” said Tim Sauers, chief artistic experiences officer at Overture Center. “Not only is it a unique and intimate experience for the audience, but the performers love it, too. It’s fun for them to get to connect with the audience in a new way.”

Tickets ($160) include hors d’oeuvres and dinner on the historic Capitol Theater stage. Tickets can be purchased in person at Overture’s Ticket Office, online at overture.org or by calling 608.258.4141.

Straight from New York's popular supper club 54 Below, Broadway alum Alysha Umphress (“On the Town,” “American Idiot,” “Priscilla Queen of the Desert”) will perform songs by Bock and Harnick, Kurt Weill, Bobby Gentry, Lyle Lovett, Leiber and Stoller, Randy Newman and, inevitably, Stephen Sondheim. Join Umphress, one of Broadway’s most glorious voices, for an evening of unforgettable storytelling through song.