Madison Shakespeare Company Announces A VALENTINE'S AFFAIR 2022

Madison Shakespeare Company has announced the upcoming premiere of A Valentine's Affair 2022, a collection of classic love scenes directed by Annie Jay. The limited run of these love scenes from the works of William Shakespeare and prominent contemporaries spans just three dates in Madison: February 12, 14, and 15 at The Brink Lounge. All performances begin at 7 PM and are presented without intermission.

This is the sixth entry in MSC's Affair series of classic theatrical scenes, presented by a dedicated ensemble of Shakespeare veterans. This year's edition celebrates Affair's return for the first time since February 2020, and presents famous lovers from plays including Romeo & Juliet, Much Ado About Nothing, Antony & Cleopatra, Love's Labour's Lost, and more. This year's edition also includes scenes from Christopher Marlowe (Dido, Queen of Carthage), Thomas Heywood, and John Donne.

The 2022 edition also includes more "Sonnets From a Hat," an improv event in which cast members are challenged to perform a randomly selected sonnet but are directed by suggestions from the audience.

Shakespearean lovers on display include Lady Percy and Hotspur, Beatrice, and Romeo and Juliet. The ensemble includes MSC veterans Riz Moe, Corinne Kessler, Madeleine O'Keefe, Ben Seidensticker, and Matt Reines making their Affair debuts and Affair regulars Laura Kochanowski, Deanna Martinez, and Jason Compton.

Tickets are $20 general admission, available now at madisonshakespeare.org/reservations. Patrons are advised that under current rules, all attendees must show proof of a completed "initial series" COVID-19 vaccination, and wear masks when interacting with venue staff.