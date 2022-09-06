Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Brings 2022 Tour to Overture Center Next Weekend

The event is set for September 18.

Register for Madison News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 06, 2022  

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Brings 2022 Tour to Overture Center Next Weekend

Serving up a perfectly balanced good time, MasterChef Junior Live! Tour arrives at Overture Center on Sunday, Sept. 18. The show features Season Eight winner, finalist and fan favorites. Tickets ($10) are available at overture.org.

The 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! tour promises to have all the ingredients for family fun. Featuring more mouth-watering cooking demonstrations and challenges to tickle your taste buds and funny bone.

Whether you're a foodie or just a fan, the 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! tour will feature more mouth-watering cooking demonstrations and challenges to tickle your taste buds and funny bone. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available in all markets and will include signed merchandise and more. Exclusive MasterChef Junior Live! merchandise will also be available for purchase.

"MasterChef Junior Live! is one of TCG's favorite shows to produce. We are always excited to recreate some of the fan-favorites segments from the TV series and bring it to a live audience. The energy this show brings is contagious," says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of MasterChef Junior Live!





More Hot Stories For You


Tickets On Sale For Ani DiFranco With The Righteous Babes Revue At Overture's Capitol TheaterTickets On Sale For Ani DiFranco With The Righteous Babes Revue At Overture's Capitol Theater
September 2, 2022

Overture Center for the Arts and FPC Live will present Ani DiFranco with The Righteous Babes Revue: Gracie and Rachel, Pieta Brown, Jocelyn Mackenzie on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. in Capitol Theater.
Leanne Morgan Brings Her 'Big Panty Tour' To Overture Center This MonthLeanne Morgan Brings Her 'Big Panty Tour' To Overture Center This Month
September 1, 2022

Leanne Morgan will take you on a hilarious journey through motherhood and beyond as she finds comedy amidst the chaos. If you want to laugh and have a good time, don't miss Leanne Morgan's Big Panty Tour on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Capitol Theater.
Tickets Go On Sale Today for BLUEY'S BIG PLAY: THE STAGE SHOW at The Overture CenterTickets Go On Sale Today for BLUEY'S BIG PLAY: THE STAGE SHOW at The Overture Center
August 26, 2022

The Overture Center will host the Bluey's Big Play stage show on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. at overture.org.  
Brett Eldredge's 'Songs About You Tour' Headlines at Overture Next MonthBrett Eldredge's 'Songs About You Tour' Headlines at Overture Next Month
August 25, 2022

Country music singer, songwriter and record producer Brett Eldredge headlines his Songs About You Tour at Overture Center on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Overture Hall.
Forward Theater Presents THE WANDERERS, September 8 -25Forward Theater Presents THE WANDERERS, September 8 -25
August 24, 2022

For their 22-23 season debut, Forward Theater Company will present The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Mikael Burke. Performances are in the Playhouse at Overture Center for the Arts, September 8-25.