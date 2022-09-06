MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Brings 2022 Tour to Overture Center Next Weekend

Serving up a perfectly balanced good time, MasterChef Junior Live! Tour arrives at Overture Center on Sunday, Sept. 18. The show features Season Eight winner, finalist and fan favorites. Tickets ($10) are available at overture.org.

The 2022 MasterChef Junior Live! tour promises to have all the ingredients for family fun. Featuring more mouth-watering cooking demonstrations and challenges to tickle your taste buds and funny bone.

A limited number of VIP Packages will be available in all markets and will include signed merchandise and more. Exclusive MasterChef Junior Live! merchandise will also be available for purchase.

"MasterChef Junior Live! is one of TCG's favorite shows to produce. We are always excited to recreate some of the fan-favorites segments from the TV series and bring it to a live audience. The energy this show brings is contagious," says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of MasterChef Junior Live!