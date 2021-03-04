LunART Celebrates Young Artists In A Virtual Visual Arts Exhibition

In honor of Women's History Month, LunART's Youth Art Celebration will begin with a live premiere of all 53 submitted works on Sunday, March 21 at 2 PM CT via Facebook, YouTube, and at LunART's website (lunartfestival.org). Original music by Girls Rock Camp Madison will enhance the visual art exhibit. Following the kick off event, the artwork will remain accessible in an online gallery and on virtual display at various public venues around Madison throughout the year. Selected works will be available for in-person viewing, to be announced.

The Youth Art Celebration initiative was created to engage young girls in a meaningful and creative learning process while also sharing their artistic voices with the community. The original inspiration for this event came from a letter we received from nine year old Natalie Pauls. Recognizing that great wisdom can come from young people, applicants were asked to respond to the question, "What is family and what does it mean to you?" LunART invited young artists in grades 2-12 to submit their two dimensional artwork, asking them to explore the meaning of the family, community, and connectedness through the artistic process. We also asked our artists to think about the famous poem Human Family by Maya Angelou, which reminds us that "We are more alike, my friends, than we are unalike."

LunART, Inc. is a nonprofit organization with the mission of supporting, inspiring, promoting, and celebrating women's creativity in the arts. For more information about the Youth Art Celebration program, along with other creative initiatives, visit lunartfestival.org.