LIVERPOOL LEGENDS: THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE to Play Pablo Center at The Confluence
The performance will take place on Friday, October 2, 2026.
GRAMMY-nominated and internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends - The Complete Beatles Experience! is coming to Pablo Center at The Confluence on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. The group was hand-picked by the late Louise Harrison, sister of George Harrison. The full multimedia production spans the music from Ed Sullivan to Abbey Road.
The performance follows the Beatles' entire career, from the early days of 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' and 'She Loves You' through Sgt. Pepper and classics including 'Come Together,' 'Here Comes the Sun' and 'Hey Jude.' The show is staged with period-accurate instruments, costume changes and projected imagery from each era.
Louise Harrison spent more than a decade traveling with the group she chose to honor her brother's legacy. Her recorded narration runs throughout the show, carrying the audience era by era and giving the production a personal connection to the Harrison family and the Beatles' story.
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