LIVERPOOL LEGENDS: THE COMPLETE BEATLES EXPERIENCE to Play Pablo Center at The Confluence

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GRAMMY-nominated and internationally acclaimed Liverpool Legends - The Complete Beatles Experience! is coming to Pablo Center at The Confluence on Friday, October 2, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. The group was hand-picked by the late Louise Harrison, sister of George Harrison. The full multimedia production spans the music from Ed Sullivan to Abbey Road.

The performance follows the Beatles' entire career, from the early days of 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' and 'She Loves You' through Sgt. Pepper and classics including 'Come Together,' 'Here Comes the Sun' and 'Hey Jude.' The show is staged with period-accurate instruments, costume changes and projected imagery from each era.

Louise Harrison spent more than a decade traveling with the group she chose to honor her brother's legacy. Her recorded narration runs throughout the show, carrying the audience era by era and giving the production a personal connection to the Harrison family and the Beatles' story.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 07 Hrs 09 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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