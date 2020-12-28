Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Forward Theatre Co. to Present Virtual Production of THE NICETIES by Eleanor Burgess

Running January 22-February 7, 2021.

Dec. 28, 2020  

Forward Theatre Co. will present a virtual production of THE NICETIES by Eleanor Burgess, January 22-February 7, 2021. Directed by Jen Uphoff Gray & DiMonte Henning

In The Niceties, Zoe, a Black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor's office to discuss her paper about slavery's effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about race, history, and power.

Cast includes Samantha Newcomb (seen recently at American Players Theatre and in A Christmas Carol at Childrens Theater of Madison, and Sarah Day (seen recently in Life Sucks, and at American Players Theatre).

Learn more here.



