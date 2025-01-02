Duck Soup Cinema Features YES OR NO at the Capitol Theater This Month

The performance is on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Overture Center will continue its silent film series, Duck Soup Cinema, with the second show of the season, “Yes or No,” on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nationally known for providing an authentic silent film experience, the film screenings include local vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and a classic feature film.
A skilled organist plays live organ accompaniment on Overture's original Grand Barton Organ, mirroring the actors' emotions, just as it was done in 1928. Tickets ($12 for adults, $4 for ages 12 and under) are available now.
What's the truth, and what's just a clever illusion? “Yes or No” dives into that very question with a captivating story that'll keep you guessing. Starring the fabulous Norma Talmadge in not one, but two roles, this film is a hidden gem of the 1920s. Talmadge effortlessly shifts from a wealthy lady to a humble country girl, showing off her versatility as one of the era's brightest stars.
Joined by Professor Emerita Lea Jacobs from UW-Madison who will introduce the film and lead a brief discussion afterward. Her knowledge and passion for silent cinema make this a must-see event for film buffs!
