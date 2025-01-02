Duck Soup Cinema Features YES OR NO at the Capitol Theater This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Overture Center will continue its silent film series, Duck Soup Cinema, with the second show of the season, “Yes or No,” on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nationally known for providing an authentic silent film experience, the film screenings include local vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and a classic feature film.

A skilled organist plays live organ accompaniment on Overture's original Grand Barton Organ, mirroring the actors' emotions, just as it was done in 1928. Tickets ($12 for adults, $4 for ages 12 and under) are available now.

What's the truth, and what's just a clever illusion? “Yes or No” dives into that very question with a captivating story that'll keep you guessing. Starring the fabulous Norma Talmadge in not one, but two roles, this film is a hidden gem of the 1920s. Talmadge effortlessly shifts from a wealthy lady to a humble country girl, showing off her versatility as one of the era's brightest stars.

Joined by Professor Emerita Lea Jacobs from UW-Madison who will introduce the film and lead a brief discussion afterward. Her knowledge and passion for silent cinema make this a must-see event for film buffs!

