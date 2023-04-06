Contemporary Dance Group BODYTRAFFIC Brings Versatility And Vivid Theatricality to Madison

Get ready to be awed by the provocative repertory company BODYTRAFFIC as it takes the stage on Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets ($30-65) are available at overture.org.

BODYTRAFFIC continues to make waves from coast to coast with its universal appeal to new audience members and dance lovers alike. The company is deeply committed to producing acclaimed works by distinctive choreographic voices, all while surging to the forefront of the contemporary dance world. Bursting with cutting-edge "vivid theatricality," BODYTRAFFIC takes the stage with compelling works that embody the company's energy, sophistication and sheer joy in dancing.

BODYTRAFFIC is a world-class contemporary dance company, known internationally for its Los Angeles-grown, contagious vivacity led by artistic director Tina Finkelman Berkett. Founded in 2007, BODYTRAFFIC continues to push boundaries and establish Los Angeles as a city known for dance. After a decade of stellar performances and world tours including Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Netherlands, the company has solidified its place as a force to be reckoned with on the international dance landscape. Surprising and unforgettable, BODYTRAFFIC is "one of the most talked-about companies nationwide," (Los Angeles Times).