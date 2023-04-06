Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Contemporary Dance Group BODYTRAFFIC Brings Versatility And Vivid Theatricality to Madison

The performance is on Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Contemporary Dance Group BODYTRAFFIC Brings Versatility And Vivid Theatricality to Madison

Get ready to be awed by the provocative repertory company BODYTRAFFIC as it takes the stage on Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m. in Overture Hall. Tickets ($30-65) are available at overture.org.

BODYTRAFFIC continues to make waves from coast to coast with its universal appeal to new audience members and dance lovers alike. The company is deeply committed to producing acclaimed works by distinctive choreographic voices, all while surging to the forefront of the contemporary dance world. Bursting with cutting-edge "vivid theatricality," BODYTRAFFIC takes the stage with compelling works that embody the company's energy, sophistication and sheer joy in dancing.

BODYTRAFFIC is a world-class contemporary dance company, known internationally for its Los Angeles-grown, contagious vivacity led by artistic director Tina Finkelman Berkett. Founded in 2007, BODYTRAFFIC continues to push boundaries and establish Los Angeles as a city known for dance. After a decade of stellar performances and world tours including Moscow, St. Petersburg and the Netherlands, the company has solidified its place as a force to be reckoned with on the international dance landscape. Surprising and unforgettable, BODYTRAFFIC is "one of the most talked-about companies nationwide," (Los Angeles Times).




Overture Will Announce its Upcoming Season This Month Photo
Overture Will Announce its Upcoming Season This Month
In two weeks—Overture Center will reveal its 2023/24 season to donors, subscribers and special guests at a live, in-person event in Overture Hall Main Lobby on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.
Tickets For SIX at Overture Go on Sale This Week Photo
Tickets For SIX at Overture Go on Sale This Week
Overture Center for the Arts has announced that tickets for the Tony Award-winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale Friday, March 31 at 11 a.m. for eight performances from Tuesday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 6.
Overture Center Hosts Blood Drive in April Photo
Overture Center Hosts Blood Drive in April
Members of the community are invited to Overture Center's annual American Red Cross Blood Drive in Overture Hall Lobby on Wednesday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kids In The Rotunda Spring Season Wraps Up This Month With Four Family-Friendly Shows Photo
'Kids In The Rotunda' Spring Season Wraps Up This Month With Four Family-Friendly Shows
Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, wraps up its 2022/23 season on Overture Center's Rotunda stage in April with four popular returning local artists and groups.

More Hot Stories For You


Contemporary Dance Group BODYTRAFFIC Brings Versatility And Vivid Theatricality to MadisonContemporary Dance Group BODYTRAFFIC Brings Versatility And Vivid Theatricality to Madison
April 6, 2023

Get ready to be awed by the provocative repertory company BODYTRAFFIC as it takes the stage on Friday, April 21 at 8 p.m.
Overture Will Announce its Upcoming Season This MonthOverture Will Announce its Upcoming Season This Month
April 5, 2023

In two weeks—Overture Center will reveal its 2023/24 season to donors, subscribers and special guests at a live, in-person event in Overture Hall Main Lobby on Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m.
Tickets For SIX at Overture Go on Sale This WeekTickets For SIX at Overture Go on Sale This Week
March 30, 2023

Overture Center for the Arts has announced that tickets for the Tony Award-winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale Friday, March 31 at 11 a.m. for eight performances from Tuesday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 6.
Overture Center Hosts Blood Drive in AprilOverture Center Hosts Blood Drive in April
March 29, 2023

Members of the community are invited to Overture Center's annual American Red Cross Blood Drive in Overture Hall Lobby on Wednesday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
'Kids In The Rotunda' Spring Season Wraps Up This Month With Four Family-Friendly Shows'Kids In The Rotunda' Spring Season Wraps Up This Month With Four Family-Friendly Shows
March 27, 2023

Kids in the Rotunda, Madison's favorite family-friendly Saturday arts performance series, wraps up its 2022/23 season on Overture Center's Rotunda stage in April with four popular returning local artists and groups.
share
close sound sound