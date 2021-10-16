BWW Review: THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND at Overture Center

From touching and emotional to humorous and show stopping, Capital City Theatre's The World Goes 'Round is a perfect blend of entertainment.

Going to the theatre is a bit different these days, with proof of vaccination and masks required, but it certainly didn't dim the experience of immersing oneself in the magic of a live production with a cast that delights and entertains throughout the journey of the Kander and Ebb songbook.

Many may not be familiar with the names John Kander and Fred Ebb, but the celebrated multi-Tony award-winning writing team is most known for their beloved, long-running productions Chicago and Cabaret, as well as the iconic anthem "New York, New York".

For many ticket holders, The World Goes 'Round is their first foray back to live theatre in Madison, and what a wonderful show to return to. The two-hour revue, where each number is a full story within itself, is performed by an insanely talented cast. Joe Caskey, with his smooth, rich tones, delivers an emotional, goose-bump-worthy performance of "Kiss of the Spiderwoman" and "We Can Make It."

Taylor Hilt Mitchell entertains with a clever and quirky "Sara Lee" and the throw-back charmer "Mr. Cellophane." But he captivates the audience with "Marry Me" a sweet proposal number with Erin Burniston, who follows with beautiful vocals on "A Quiet Thing". Their vignette features a delightful tap number and concludes with a touching acceptance and heartfelt sighs from the audience.

The talented and versatile Christine de Frece and Tyler Symone make a hilarious team in "Class" and "Grass is Always Greener." Individually De Frece soars with "Isn't This Better." Symone blazes with vulnerability and stellar vocals with "Maybe This Time".

The World Goes 'Round was directed and choreographed by Stephen Nachamie, who also directed Capital City Theatre's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. On Broadway, he was the Associate Director for the Tony Winning Revival of She Loves Me with Laura Benanti and Zachary Levi. Evan Lange provided musical direction and is a composer and pianist in the Madison area.

The World Goes 'Round continues at the Overture Playhouse through Sunday, October 24th. Tickets are available in person, online or by phone at the Overture Center. Overture.org.