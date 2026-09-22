FAUST – PARTS I & II to Make Debut at United Solo Theatre Festival
Max Pfnür performs all characters in this ambitious solo production featuring music, live looping, and video projections at Theatre Row in Manhattan.
Max Pfnür will perform every role in a solo adaptation of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s Faust: Parts I & II of the Tragedy.
Performed in German with English subtitles, the production will explore ambition, temptation, power and the consequences of unchecked desire.
Driven by a hunger that knowledge cannot satisfy, Dr. Faust enters into a pact with the devil. Mephistopheles promises him a life of limitless pleasure, power and experience in exchange for Faust’s soul.
What begins as an escape from the limits of human understanding develops into a story of desire, manipulation and devastating consequences. A young woman becomes entangled in Faust’s pursuit of fulfillment, but his striving continues as he seeks influence, beauty and control over the forces of nature.
Adapted and performed by Pfnür, the production will feature the actor shifting among Faust, Mephistopheles and numerous other characters. The staging will create the play’s world through a single performer, offering an intimate reimagining of both parts of Goethe’s tragedy.
The production is directed by Ben Blaikner, with costume design by Franziska Krug, music by Roli Wesp and production assistance by Clelia Pfnür. David Haunschmidt serves as lighting, sound and video operator.
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