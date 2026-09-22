FAUST – PARTS I & II to Make Debut at United Solo Theatre Festival

NEW! Luxembourg Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Luxembourg & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Max Pfnür will perform every role in a solo adaptation of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s Faust: Parts I & II of the Tragedy.

Performed in German with English subtitles, the production will explore ambition, temptation, power and the consequences of unchecked desire.

Driven by a hunger that knowledge cannot satisfy, Dr. Faust enters into a pact with the devil. Mephistopheles promises him a life of limitless pleasure, power and experience in exchange for Faust’s soul.

What begins as an escape from the limits of human understanding develops into a story of desire, manipulation and devastating consequences. A young woman becomes entangled in Faust’s pursuit of fulfillment, but his striving continues as he seeks influence, beauty and control over the forces of nature.

Adapted and performed by Pfnür, the production will feature the actor shifting among Faust, Mephistopheles and numerous other characters. The staging will create the play’s world through a single performer, offering an intimate reimagining of both parts of Goethe’s tragedy.

The production is directed by Ben Blaikner, with costume design by Franziska Krug, music by Roli Wesp and production assistance by Clelia Pfnür. David Haunschmidt serves as lighting, sound and video operator.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 04 Hrs 11 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Luxembourg News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming