The Kentucky Center and NS2 Will Present Kathleen Madigan

Kathleen Madigan-Hot Dogs and Angels Tour will come to The Brown Theatre Sunday, November 23, 2019 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $35. Kentucky Center members can call the member hotline at (502) 566-5144. Standard tickets are available at www.kentuckycenter.org/presents, by phone (502) 584-7777, (800) 775-7777, and in-person at The Kentucky Center box office and drive-thru.

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has been touring 250 nights per year for the past 28 years, while squeezing in filming hour-long specials and performances on every late-night show ever made.

Madigan has made appearances on "Last Comic Standing," VH1's "I love the 90s: Part Deux," and "I love the '80s 3-D," "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "Late Night with Conan O'Brien," "Late Show with David Letterman," "The Bob and Tom Show" and "Celebrity Poker Showdown." In addition, Madigan has her own episode of "HBO Comedy Special" and a special with "Comedy Central Presents." Madigan can also be seen riding around with Jerry Seinfeld in his series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and hosts her own radio program, "Blue Collar Comedy."

In 1996, Madigan won "Funniest Female Stand-Up Comic" at the American Comedy Awards. Since then, publications such as the Chicago Tribune have said that her "dedication to the craft shows in both the evolution of her material over the years and the way she can make a complicated joke with a hidden nub of wisdom seem both effortless and offhand."





