Review: MAMMA MIA! Presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It’s been over 9 years since Mamma Mia played it’s final performance on Broadway. The show was a Broadway mainstay for nearly 15 years before closing in 2015, and no production since has truly been able to capture the pure joy of what makes the show so great. At the height of its success, it spawned a star studded and successful film adaptation; and post closure, a film sequel. After the show’s broadway closure, some non-equity tours did their best, but something felt off. I’m beyond overjoyed to report that the shows current iteration (billed as the 25th anniversary tour), is nothing short of delightful and miraculous merriment.

The short synopsis for those who live under a rock, the show focuses on a 20 year old named Sophie who lives on a Greek island with her mother Donna. Sophie is getting married, and when she finds her mothers diary and learns she has three possible fathers, she invites them all to the wedding without her mother’s knowledge and hilarity, romance, and drama ensue. Oh, and it’s all set to the hits of ABBA.

I think the key to making this show work is an extremely talented cast that radiates joy. In those regards, the current national tour company is firing on all cylinders. I’d venture to say there’s not a single weak link in the bunch. This cast is led by Christine Sherrill as Donna. Christine brings so much warmth and relatability to the role, and vocally is one of the best I’ve ever seen play Donna. Her “The Winner Takes it All” late in the second act is a bonafide showstopper, and Sherrill puts her entire soul into her performance. Amy Weaveras Sophie does a wonderful job as well. Sophie isn’t the most interesting role on paper, but Melenzez infuses her Sophie with spunk and agency, while showcasing some amazing vocal chops along the way.

The supporting cast is led by Carly Sakolove and Jalynne Steele as Rosie and Tanya, respectively. Sakolve’s Rosie had such a loveable energy and nailed each and every comedic bit she committed to, and Steele’s Tanya was pure dynamite, especially when she leads Act 2’s phenomenal “Does Your Mother Know”. Rob Marnell, Jimmy Newman, and Victor Wallace play the three possible fathers in question, Harry, Bill, and Sam, respectfully. All do a fine job and find moments to shine, but Wallace truly stands out with his gorgeous Baritone, especially when dueting with Sherrill’s Donna.

The set is small for a Broadway tour, but it serves its purpose well in aiding the story that’s being told, the lighting on top of it definitely adds to the beachy tropical feel of an island in Greece. The ensemble appears to be truly having a wonderful time as they expertly execute the complex ABBA infused choreography.

Mamma Mia isn’t going to change your life, it’s the musical equivalent of a well made cupcake from a delicious bakery. It’s sugary, fun, and lasts long enough for you to enjoy it without it being too much. With that said, also like an occasional delicious cupcake, it has a place in the musical theatre landscape as worthy escapism with its sweet and uninhibited exposition of joy. It’s just fun! If you haven’t seen it in awhile, this new tour is definitely worth visiting, it’ll remind you just how fun theatre can be, this cast is the best you’ll see do this show for a long while.

MAMMA MIA!

Now - December 8th

Whitney Hall at Kentucky Performing Arts

Reader Reviews