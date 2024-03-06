Review: CLUE: A NEW COMEDY Presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Clue first and foremost is a classic Parker Brothers board game that has been a family favorite since its publication in 1949. In 1985 it was adapted to the screen with an all star cast, it would receive mixed reviews and bomb at the box office, but the quirky first of its kind board game based dark comedy would live on in cult status and become a household favorite, just like the game it was inspired by. In 2017 a stage play adaptation would premiere at Bucks County Playhouse and now in 2024 (several iterations later) it's embarking on a US tour, with only its second stop being here in Louisville, KY.



The plot of the stage version is essentially identical to its film counterpart. A mysterious butler named Wadsworth and the servants of a creepy old mansion are expecting six guests to arrive under nefarious circumstances. They all have something in common, and when secrets are exposed, people start dying, and the over looming question is of course “whodunnit?”



The cast is absolutely stellar. Each and every player understands the campy melodrama the show requires to sell its zany farcical nature. Mark Price as Wadsworth does a wonderful job setting the tone as one of the first characters we meet, as secrets unfold, he becomes more and more a part of the action and has many standout comedic moments, including a one man recap of the show that resulted in the audience erupting into applause. John Tracey Egan’s Colonel Mustard is the token oaf of the bunch, providing a lot of great one liners with expert delivery. Tari Kelly’s Mrs. White confidently pays homage to Madeline Kahn’s classic performance without it ever feeling like an imitation. The character’s iconic “flames” monologue (if you know, you know) is intact and delivered flawlessly.



Veteran stage actress Joanna Glushak is a pure delight as the ditzy and kooky Mrs. Peacock, she brings a lot of wonderful nuances to what could be a very underwhelming character. Jonathan Spivey’s Professor Plum does a fine job, but out of all the suspects he definitely feels the least developed. Spivey does well with what he’s given and is an active member of the comedic ensemble around him, but there isn’t much on the page to help him stand out. Michelle Elaine as Miss Scarlet enters guns ablaze with a magnificent, magnetic, sexy and brassy interpretation of the role. Her comedic timing, facial expressions, and wonderful line readings make her a joy to watch. Last but certainly not least we have John Shartzer as Mr. Green. Shartzer is easily giving one of the best comedic performances I’ve seen in a very long time. His physical comedy in particular is absolutely hysterically and perfectly executed. He truly made the most of every moment onstage and rightfully earned every laugh he received.



The set was absolutely immaculate. No expense was spared in creating their own version of the iconic creepy old mansion we associate with the game and film. The set seamlessly unfolds into new rooms like a marvelous pop up book, and sets fly in from above as well. In a farce, the set is often a character all on its own, and Lee Savage’s design serves the production in spades. Costumes by Jen Carpio are bright and vibrant, perfectly evoking the feel of the film while letting this adaptation have its own visual flair as well.



The adaptation by Sandy Rustin (with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price) is more or less a direct copy of the film. Some new jokes here and there definitely help to freshen it up, but as an adaptation it’s not doing anything new or exciting with the writing, but definitely gives the audience what they want. In addition to the performances elevating the material, the direction by Casey Hushion brings the experience to a whole new level. She clearly understands the nuance and precision of farcical comedy, and truly delivers an evening of non-stop belly laughs through smart and effective choices in staging, choreography, and tone that make the evening feel like a fun and campy romp (SPOILER! even though it’s about murder).



To be totally and completely honest, I had no idea what I was in for when I took my seat. I was skeptical, thinking this could just be another pandering cash grab based on a popular film. I was relieved and so happy that those suspicions were incorrect. Clue is a compelling and comedic breath of fresh air. A true showcase in the art of farce and a throwback to the comedies of yesteryear. Clocking in at a tight and brisk 80 minutes, the show is a perfect palate cleanser for everyday life. You’ll laugh, you’ll gasp, and then laugh some more before the evening is out, and for that I cannot recommend this new production enough.

CLUE: A NEW COMEDY

Now - March 10

Whitney Hall at Kentucky Performing Arts

Photo by Evan Zimmerman