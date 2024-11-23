Photos/Video: A CHRISTMAS STORY at The Lexington Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lexington Theatre Company is bringing Broadway and Rising Stars to the stage with A Christmas Story, led by Wayne Bryan (Good News, Rodgers and Hart; Music Theatre Wichita Producing Artistic Director 1988-2021) as Jean Shepherd/Older Ralphie, Brance Cornelius (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Lex Education & Outreach Coordinator) as The Old Man, Lee Harrington (Into The Woods) as Mother, and Cecilia Snow (SIX) as Miss Shields. They are joined by The Lex Artist Development Program Students Henry Walter as Ralphie and Luke Krohmer as Randy. Check out production photos below!

Rounding out the supporting roles and ensemble are Allison Bridgeman, Cole J. Campbell, Caroline Lynch Desmarais, Katie Feola, Jesse Hanks, Jaden Holtschlag, Madison Knapp, Adam Lipson, Michael Motkowski, Molly Munn, Marc Pavan, Chelsea Russell, Lucy Maryrose Thomas, and Brad Ulery. Rounding out the ensemble is Lexington youth and high school performers Reilly Dalton, Isla Dawahare, Kadyn Edwards, Brady Fields, Rory Harden, Marshall Joyce, Zach Kotter, Stella McQuerry, Ian McKinney Nunnelley, Paige Ruszkowski, Andrew Smith, Ben Smith, Reagan Stith, Quinn Wells, Ileana Worhunsky, Annabel Ahn, Elijah Burton, Ethan Campbell, Paxton Davis, Carter Johnston, Nathan Joyce, Caroline Nalli, Hadley Roach, Tate White, and Nicholas Wilson.

This unique combination of Broadway veterans, local actors, and college students from across the country, is a reflection of The Lex’s mission to create professional theatre and train the next generation of theatre artists, so that their community can enjoy a shared experience of masterful storytelling. These incredible artists were selected through an extensive audition process which saw over 2,000 talented artists representing top musical theatre programs from across the country and The Lexington Theatre Company’s home city of Lexington, KY.

Broadway Veteran Lyndy Franklin Smith (Co-Founder, Artistic Director) is Director/Choreographer of A Christmas Story. The Lex Resident Music Director, Dr. Brock Terry, music directs and conducts The Lex Orchestra, comprised of instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky. Additional Creative Team Members include Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Tanya Harper (Lighting Design), Elizabeth Payne (Costume Design), Marcus Ross (Sound Design), Bobbie Pinz (Wig Design), Esther Neel (Props Coordinator), Kevin D. Nedberg (Production Coordinator), Nancy Uffner (Production Stage Manager), Amy Rauchwerger (Stage Manager), and Jesse Hanks (Assistant Choreographer).

