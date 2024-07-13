Photos: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at The Lexington Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lexington Theatre Company (The Lex) brings Broadway and Rising Stars to the stage. Fiddler On the Roof will be led by Ari Axelrod (The Jewish Week "36 To Watch Award" - one of the 36 most influential Jews in The United States) as Tevye, Gina Lamparella (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof) as Golde, and Margo Buchanan (Miracle on 34th Street) as Yente. They will be joined by rising Stars and recent college graduates Eliza Levy (Univ. of Cincinnati - CCM) as Tzeitel, Zoe Mezoff (Univ. of Cincinnati - CCM) as Hodel and Sophie Liu David (Northwestern University) as Chava.

Check out production photos below!

Also joining the cast are Ari Barmor (University of Oklahoma) as Motel and Jordan Radis (Emerson College) as Perchik. They perform along local favorites Wesley Byers (Fyedka), Tim X Davis (Lazar Wolf), and David Lin (The Fiddler). Two Central Kentucky youths will be joining the supporting cast - Taylinn Dickens as Shprintze, and Ileana Worhunsky as Bielke. Supporting roles will be played by more of Lexington’s favorite local actors including Karyn Czar (Grandma Tzeitel), Catherine Gaffney (Fruma Sarah), Paul Thomas (Rabbi), and Brad Ulery (Constable). The ensemble will also be comprised of both professional actors from Lexington and college students/recent graduates from around the country including Andrew Burke (Univ. of Cincinnati - CCM), Jordan Campbell (Univ. of Kentucky), Jacob Canderozzi (Texas State University), Jessica Pearl French, Nick Gundrum (Univ. of Cincinnati - CCM), Cory Hammond (Pace University), Jesse Hanks (The Univ. of Oklahoma), Tanner Hoertz, Dan Klimko (Univ. of Cincinnati - CCM), Haley Marie O'Donnell (Youngstown State Univ.), Katie Owen, Marc Pavan, Lauranne Rose (Asbury University), Anthony Savino (Montclair State University), Courtney Smith (Univ. of Kentucky), Kelli Jo Summers (Samford University), and Matt Villar (Arizona State University). Rounding out the ensemble is Lexington youth and high school performers Luke Palmer, Abigayle Stokes, Lola Prewitt, Cricket Brown, Grace Hellard, Taylor Hatfield, Bratcher H. Chamberlain, Carter Johnston, Ella Harris, Vykai Forrester, Caroline Nalli, Isla Dawahare, Reilly Dalton, Ian McKinney Nunnelley, Marshall Joyce, Macy Rue Petralia, and Patton Barlow-Fiero.

This unique combination of Broadway veterans, local actors, and college students from across the country, is a reflection of The Lex’s mission to create professional theatre and train the next generation of theatre artists, so that their community can enjoy a shared experience of masterful storytelling. These incredible artists were selected through an extensive audition process which saw over 3,000 talented artists representing top musical theatre programs from across the country and The Lexington Theatre Company’s home city of Lexington, KY.

Broadway veteran, Lyndy Franklin Smith, is the Artistic Director for The Lex and directs Fiddler on the Roof. Colby Q. Lindeman (Broadway’s Wicked) choreographs the production. The Lex Resident Music Director, Dr. Brock Terry, music directs and conducts The Lex Orchestra, comprised of instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky. Additional Creative Team Members include Tanya Harper (Lighting Design), Esther Neel (Props Coordinator), Marcus Ross (Sound Design), Kevin D. Nedberg (Production Coordinator), Brandon T. Holmes (Production Stage Manager), Elizabeth Payne (Wardrobe Coordinator), Bobbie Pinz (Wig Design), Laura Swygert (Stage Manager).

Fiddler on the Roof will play the Lexington Opera House, July 11-14, and is co-presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health; along with Corporate Partners the Murry Foundation, The Bruce Lunsford Young Artist Program at The Lex, Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; and Sponsors VisitLex, Central Bank and iHeart Media. Additional grant/subsidy support is provided by the Opera House Fund, LexArts and the Kentucky Arts Council.

Tickets are available at lexingtontheatrecompany.org, or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535. For information, visit the organization’s website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org.

Photo Credit: Steve Shaffer



Ari Axelrod

Gina Lamparella and Margo Buchanan

Ari Axelrod, Gina Lamparella and Company

Zoe Mezoff and Jordan Radis

Ari Axelrod, Tim X Davis and Company

David Lin and Ari Axelrod

Nick Gundrum, Cory Hammond, Anthony Savino, Andrew Burke, and Jesse Hanks

Sophie Liu David and Wesley Byers

Ari Barmor, Eliza Levy and Company

Ari Barmor and Company

Ileana Worhunsky, Jordan Radis, and Taylinn Dickens

Cory Hammond, Anthony Savino and Company

Eliza Levy and Ari Barmor

Ari Axelrod and David Lin

Sophie Liu David, Eliza Levy, and Zoe Mezoff

Comments