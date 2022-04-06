PNC Broadway in Louisville Announces 2022/2023 Season; HADESTOWN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More!

PNC Broadway in Louisville has announced the 2022-2023 Season which opens with the return of the beloved theatrical masterpiece, Fiddler on the Roof and is followed by one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman: The Musical. After the new year, families will get a dose of optimism and hope when Annie returns to Louisville for the first time in nearly 17 years! The season concludes with three hot premieres, the first of which is Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations. It's followed by the Tony Award and Grammy-winning Best Musical Hadestown, and Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork, To Kill A Mockingbird.

"We are beyond thrilled that Broadway is back!" said Leslie Broecker, President of PNC Broadway in Louisville. "We were able to bring back two long-awaited returns and four Louisville premieres this season, all of which provide a kaleidoscope of cultural experiences and themes. This programming also creates an opportunity to expose more youth and underprivileged students to the arts in 2022-2023 and we take that responsibility to heart."

For the 29th year, PNC Bank returns as the title sponsor for PNC Broadway in Louisville. "PNC Bank's long standing sponsorship of this series is reflective of our belief that the arts drive local economic growth and nurture more vibrant, resilient communities," said Kristen Byrd, PNC regional president for Louisville. "Our support for PNC Broadway in Louisville has taken on new meaning as our region continues on the path to recovery, and we look forward to welcoming performers and audiences back this season."

2022-2023 SEASON SHOWS

Fiddler on the Roof - October 18 - 23, 2022

Pretty Woman: The Musical - November 29 - December 4, 2022

Annie - February 14 - 19, 2023

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations - April 11 - 16, 2023

Hadestown - May 16 - 21, 2023

Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird - June 20 - 25, 2023

Season tickets for the 2022-2023 PNC Broadway in Louisville Season will go on sale Wednesday, April 6 at 6 am with two convenient ways to purchase:

Order online at www.BroadwayinLouisville.com. Call the Broadway Across America toll-free Louisville Season Ticket Hotline at 502-561-1003. The Hotline hours are Monday - Friday, 10 am - 5 pm.

Prices for the six-show season ticket package range between $260-$840 depending on seat location.

Exclusive Season Ticket Holder Rewards

Priority purchase opportunity for additional tickets

Lost ticket insurance and replacement service

Purchasing privileges in any of our other Broadway Across America cities

Same premium seat location for all season shows

Priority renewal for future seasons

Season Patron Club

Season Patron Club members enjoy additional benefits that include guaranteed seating in the Grand Tier box seats, Front Orchestra, Front Grand Tier, or Balcony box seats, complimentary parking for all regular season shows, name recognition in the souvenir program, and exclusive access to the Patron Club Room for pre-show and intermission private bar service.

Performance Information

PNC Broadway in Louisville shows typically run for one week at The Kentucky Center. Performance options are Tuesday through Thursday evenings at 7:30pm, Friday evenings at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sundays at 1:00 & 6:30pm. (All times are subject to change). An audio-described performance for the visually impaired is available on Saturday matinees and closed captioning is available Saturday evenings. Anyone requiring this service or accommodations for people with disabilities should request so when purchasing season tickets.

Group Sales And Single Tickets

Group reservations are currently being accepted for all shows. For more information visit louisville.broadway.com/groups or by emailing the Group Sales Manager, Peggy Hughes, at Peggy.Hughes@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.

Tickets for individual shows are not available at this time and typically go on sale to the general public 4-6 weeks prior to the opening of the show. For priority offers, updates, and news, join the EClub at BroadwayinLouisville.com.