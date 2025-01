Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Orchestra Kentucky will welcome Swedish sensation “Arrival” for an evening of ABBA hits in February!

The concert will include ABBA's biggest hits including "Mamma Mia," "Take a Chance," "The Name of the Game" and many more!

This event is free to all full series subscribers. The performance will take place on February 17, 2025.

