Live Nation And Kentucky Performing Arts Present THAT MEXICAN OT

Live Nation and Kentucky Performing Arts will present THAT MEXICAN OT on Tuesday, October 8 at 8:00 p.m. at Old Forester's Paristown Hall.

That Mexican OT (Outta Texas) is a larger-than-life character with a stylish flair, but his music is an effortless fusion of the many diverse sounds you hear blasting out of Cadillac speakers down South.

Lonestar Luchador, That Mexican OT's recent album, stakes his claim at the forefront of a new generation of rap.

That Mexican OT is one of the hottest rising rappers of the moment, notching multiple Billboard Hot 100 Hits since breaking out in Summer 2023.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

