Kentucky Performing Arts to Present Inaugural KPA Bradley Awards

In Spring 2025 the inaugural Kentucky Performing Arts Bradley Awards will take place. This program is an official Regional Awards Program of The National High School Musical Theatre Awards, known also as The Jimmy Awards. While the Governor's School for the Arts celebrates young artists at the state level, KPA Bradley Awards will launch our talented youth to the national stage while building community amongst our region's high school theatre programs.

KPA Bradley Awards will partner with high schools across Kentucky and Southern Indiana to evaluate a musical production at each participating school, culminating in an awards ceremony at The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts. Awards will be given in various categories, of which students, educators, and ensembles are eligible. The two students awarded Best Actor and Best Actress in a Leading Role respectively will represent our region at The Jimmy Awards in New York City in June 2025, which includes an all-expenses paid 10-day intensive of private coaching, master classes and rehearsals with theatre professionals. The experience will culminate in a national awards ceremony in a Broadway theater.

Applications for high schools interested in participating are now open. All public and private high schools in Kentucky are invited to apply, as well as Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Scott and Washington counties in Indiana. Applications are available in the School Participation Handbook, available to review here. Applications must be submitted by the end of day October 20, 2024; schools will be notified of status by end of day November 1, 2024.

Participating schools will have a team of three evaluators view their musical. The KPA Bradley Awards final ceremony will take place in Whitney Hall of the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, located in Louisville, KY. Schools and students can be nominated in numerous categories, including:

Behind The Scenes Excellence

Outstanding Community Engagement (i.e. fundraising for charity, raising awareness of an important issue, etc.)

Student Reporter Recognition

Outstanding Student Designer

Outstanding Arts Educator

Outstanding Technical Execution

Outstanding Dance Execution

Outstanding Ensemble Performance

Best Actor in a Supporting Role*

Best Actress in a Supporting Role*

Best Actor in a Leading Role*

Best Actress in a Leading Role*

Best Overall Musical Production

*Students are adjudicated in the category corresponding to their gender identification, not the gender of the role they play. Students identifying as non-binary or gender-fluid may choose to either select the category in which they wish to be adjudicated (regardless of the gender of the role) or they may be adjudicated based on the gender of the role they play.

