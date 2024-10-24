Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentucky Performing Arts and Stageone Family Theatre present Zombie University in NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD.

This Saturday, students of Zombie University will be rehearsing for the live adaptation of the George Romero classic, Night of the Living Dead. Zombie U is a unique program that introduces beginner actors to the onstage experience through the combination of a basic acting class and participating in a professionally produced play.

Performances of Night of the Living Dead bring the 1968 classic film to the “after-life” on stage at Old Forester's Paristown Hall. This production is geared towards grown-ups, featuring zombies walking through the crowd, a bevy of spooky drink options, and surprise cameos in each performance.

Visit Kentucky Performing Arts at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.

