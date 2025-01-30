News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Comedian Trae Crowder In February

American comedian Trae Crowder, self-titled the “Liberal Redneck,” first gained national attention with his viral comedic “porch rant” videos.

By: Jan. 30, 2025
Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Comedian Trae Crowder In February Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Kentucky Performing Arts will present comedian Trae Crowder on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at The Kentucky Center—Bomhard Theater.

LATEST NEWS

Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Comedian Trae Crowder In February
Kentucky Performing Arts Reveals Creative Team for Inaugural KPA Bradley Awards
Outback Presents And Kentucky Performing Arts Present MATTEO LANE: CAN'T STOP TALKING
JO KOY: JUST BEING KOY TOUR Comes to Kentucky Performing Arts Center In February

American comedian Trae Crowder, self-titled the “Liberal Redneck,” first gained national attention with his viral comedic “porch rant” videos.

Crowder has sold out theatre shows thrice under the WellRED Comedy Tour banner. Crowder co-hosts the podcasts “WellRED,” “Evening Skews,” and “Puttin' On Airs.”

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually.  As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos