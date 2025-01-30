Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Comedian Trae Crowder In February

Kentucky Performing Arts will present comedian Trae Crowder on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. at The Kentucky Center—Bomhard Theater.

American comedian Trae Crowder, self-titled the “Liberal Redneck,” first gained national attention with his viral comedic “porch rant” videos.

Crowder has sold out theatre shows thrice under the WellRED Comedy Tour banner. Crowder co-hosts the podcasts “WellRED,” “Evening Skews,” and “Puttin' On Airs.”

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.