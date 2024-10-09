Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Tower Of Power

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentucky Performing Arts will present Tower Of Power on Wednesday, October 23 at 8:00 p.m. at Brown Theatre. Tickets are available for purchase here.

For more than 55 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music.

Tower of Power's debut album, Bump City was a hit on both the Billboard 200 and the R&B Albums chart, featuring the songs “You're Still a Young Man” and “Down to the Nightclub”.

The band has traveled the world, enjoying hit singles on their own and backing legendary artists including Otis Redding, Elton John, Santana, the Grateful Dead, John Lee Hooker, Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, and countless others.

