Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Nate Jackson's SUPER FUNNY WORLD TOUR At The Brown Theatre

Nate Jackson's “Super Funny World Tour” comes to Brown Theatre—315 W. Broadway on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased at KentuckyPerformingArts.org.

Nate Jackson is one of the fastest growing comedians through his viral content and remarkable engagement on TikTok (over three million followers, more than 500 million views worldwide). Jackson sells out comedy clubs and theaters nationwide as a comedian, actor, writer, and digital creator.

Nate most recently booked the upcoming feature “Good Fortune” directed by Aziz Ansari and was recurring on the hit NBC series “Young Rock”. Nate has appeared on “Spirited” (Apple), “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO), Nick Cannon Presents: “Wild ‘N Out” (MTV), “All Def Comedy” (HBO), Kevin Hart's “Hart of the City” (Comedy Central), “Off the Chain” (Bounce TV), “Comic View” (BET), and Laff Mobb's “Laff Tracks” (TruTV).

Nate was a part of the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in 2023, where they filmed “Surrounded” for Meta. Nate was named to the Time Out LA Top 10 Comedians to Watch List in 2019.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.

The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

