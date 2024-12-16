Kentucky Performing Arts Presents MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kentucky Performing Arts will present Mannheim Steamroller Christmas onÂ Monday, December 30, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. atÂ The Kentucky Centerâ€”Whitney Hall.

GRAMMY Award-winner Chip Davis's Mannheim Steamroller Christmas returns with America's favorite holiday tradition.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas includes 15 musicians playing over 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects, capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually.Â As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

