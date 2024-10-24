Kentucky Performing Arts Presents Craig Ferguson: PANTS ON FIRE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Craig Ferguson brings his PANTS ON FIRE tour to Kentucky Performing Arts, offering audiences a night of comedy and storytelling, Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. at The Kentucky Center—Bomhard Theater.

Craig Ferguson is a GRAMMY-nominated, Peabody and Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director, and comedian with a diverse career that encompasses film, television, and the stage.

His wildly popular Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson ran on CBS for ten years and remains a cult favorite on YouTube.

Ferguson is a New York Times bestselling author and has recorded numerous specials for Netflix, Epix, Comedy Central, and Amazon.

Tickets are available here.

