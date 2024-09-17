Kentucky Performing Arts Kicks Off New Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fans of live entertainment will have an abundance to look forward to with a Kentucky Performing Arts Presents season full of surprises, big names, and diverse artists and artforms. TV and Film personality Chevy Chase will be sharing stories and connecting with fans one of the hottest rising rappers, That Mexican OT, stops by with his stylish flair, the iconic holiday stylings of Mannheim Steamroller will once again roar into Louisville, the world-renowned Paul Taylor Dance Company returns to Louisville celebrating the 50th Anniversary of their seminal work Esplanade,

and we’ll get up close and personal accounts of explorers, filmmakers, scientists, and adventurers in a live action version of the Netflix show, Our Planet.

Kentucky Performing Arts is honored to welcome once again the Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble Series to its stages with Ranky Tanky and Drumline Live. The long-standing Brown-Forman Midnite Ramble series celebrates diverse artists, art forms, and voices

The 2024/2025 Season also launches a new ongoing series, KPA Rising Stars. The Kentucky Performing Arts Rising Stars Series brings up-and-coming artists to Louisville, creating opportunities to connect artists and audiences both on our stages and out in the community.

Kentucky Performing Arts’ newest venue, Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, continues to attract a broad range of exciting artists and shows, including the Violent Femmes, Bright Eyes, the Louisville Orchestra, StageOne Family Theatre and Kentucky Performing Arts’ production of Night of the Living Dead, and more.

A current sampling of this season’s Kentucky Performing Arts Presents offerings is listed below. Please visit kentuckyperformingarts.org for updates, show details, and the full calendar of all performances at The Kentucky Center, Brown Theatre, and Old Forester’s Paristown Hall. The roster of shows is always changing, and new shows are added throughout the season.





