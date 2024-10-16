Kentucky Performing Arts Initiates Structural Replacement Work On Front Steps Of The Kentucky Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) is starting structural replacement work on the front steps of its flagship building, The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on Main Street. The Front Plaza is the area between Main Street and the front doors of The Center, inclusive of the stairs. The scope of work will include removal and replacement of concrete and steel structure, which is needed after 40+ years of wear and tear.

The work will be done in two phases. Phase One will close the West two-thirds of the plaza, leaving the remaining portion open for patron access. This phase is estimated to take five months. Phase two will close the East one-third of the plaza, leaving the remaining portion open for patron access. The work is estimated to take 300 days, and KPA is working to mitigate the impact on events and patrons' ability to access the building.

This project will not impact any performances at The Kentucky Center.

Throughout this project, the city sidewalk in front of The Center and at least one lane of Main Street will be closed. The Kentucky Center drive-thru will also be closed during the duration of this project. Access to the building via The Kentucky Center Garage, the Riverfront Garage, the North Entrance (Belvedere), and the Street Lobby located under the Drive-Thru sign will not be affected.

Patrons with access needs will be able to enter via the Street Lobby. Those requiring special accommodations can call Access Services at (502) 566-5111.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St.

The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway

Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.

Comments