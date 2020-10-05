Kentucky Performing Arts' Celebrates Vibrant and Diverse Arts Scene With CONNECTING FOR A CAUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The free series brings artists together to promote the Health and Well-being of the community.

Kentucky Performing Arts' (KPA) Connecting for a Cause live event series brings Kentucky's vibrant and diverse artists together to promote the health and well-being of our community. Thanks to series sponsors Owsley Brown II Family Foundation and Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, with additional support from the Fund for the Arts, the three-part event is free to all.

"Connecting for a Cause is a perfect example of how community partnerships can bring people together, support the arts and create opportunities to find a way forward during a difficult time," said Kim Baker, president and CEO of KPA.

DETAILS:

WHEN: October 22, 23, and 25

WHERE: Christy's Garden- outside of Old Forester's Paristown Hall

720 Brent Street

COST: All events are free, but reservations are required. Visit KentuckyPerformingArts.org to reserve your space.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Remembering Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Thursday, October 22 at 7:30

Celebrate the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose accomplishments changed the world for women. As Ginsburg was a lover of Opera, the evening will begin with a live performance by female singers curated by Kentucky Opera. This is followed by a screening of the documentary RBG, courtesy of Louisville Film Society.

KMAC Couture on the Big Screen: Friday, October 23 at 7:30

KMAC Museum's annual showcase of original couture pieces of wearable art and high-concept fashion comes to Christy's Garden! Models turn the space into a garden sized runway, followed by a screening of the KMAC Couture: Star Stuff, an on-screen celebration of original couture pieces of wearable art and high-concept fashion.

Getting Into "Good Trouble": Sunday, October 25 at 7:30

Culminating presentation of the Louisville Urban League "Polaroid Project", a six-week project that distributed free cameras to Louisville children to capture and record Louisville's social justice movement through their eyes, followed by a screening of the documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble.

About Kentucky Performing Arts

The mission of Kentucky Performing Arts is to build lifelong relationships with the arts. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations comprise the family of venues under The Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella:

The Kentucky Center is located at 501 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202

The Brown Theatre is located at 315 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202

Old Forester's Paristown Hall is located at 724 Brent Street, Louisville KY 40204

To learn more, visit KentuckyPerformingArts.org

