Kentucky Performing Arts' ArtsReach Presents The Rising Stars Series With The Kentucky Gentlemen

Kentucky Performing Arts' Artsreach will present The Rising Stars Series with The Kentucky Gentlemen on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. at MeX Theater at Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

The Kentucky Performing Arts Rising Stars Series brings up-and-coming artists to Louisville, creating opportunities to connect artists and audiences both on our stages and out in the community.

This Kentucky-born dynamic twin brother country music duo has been captivating audiences with a sound that reflects their roots—the country sounds they grew up with and the modern R&B and pop influences they've absorbed over the years.

Their authenticity, coupled with their musical talent, has earned them a loyal fan base along with being named the 2023 “Artist to Watch” by both NPR and Nashville's Country Music Almanac. The duo is also part of the 2023-2024 Academy of Country Music's “Future Leaders of the Music Industry” OnRamp Program.

Past singles “Vibin'” and “Whatever You're Up For” have topped CMT's Music Video Countdowns.

ABOUT KENTUCKY PERFORMING ARTS

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of connecting and inspiring through the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing $26.3 million in an average year, including $15.8 million in direct economic impact with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

