Kentucky Performing Arts And Icon Presents Danae Hays In Concert

Icon and Kentucky Performing Arts will present Danae Hays in Concert on Friday, October 25 at 8:00 p.m. at Brown Theatre.

By: Oct. 10, 2024
Kentucky Performing Arts And Icon Presents Danae Hays In Concert Image
Comedian, actress, and content creator Danae Hays represents a fresh, new voice in the comedy, acting, and music worlds, complete with a cast of zany southern characters and parody country music songs.

Danae's debut Country/Comedy single “Rode Hard” peaked at No. 5 on the Country Global iTunes Charts, No. 8 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales, No. 22 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales, and No. 34 on Billboard's Emerging Artists.

Danae has performed in Mother Nature and the Doomsday Prepper and Summer Camp, as well as co-and-guest starring alongside many of the most notable names in entertainment including Diane Keaton, Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard, Tanya Christiansen and Josh Peck.




