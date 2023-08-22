Kentucky Performing Arts 40th Anniversary Community Celebration And Open House Announced At The Kentucky Center

The Community Celebration and Open House will welcome the entire city and state to the building where it all began.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 2 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 3 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Actor and Comedian Chris Tucker Announces His First Major Tour In Over A Decade Photo 4 Actor and Comedian Chris Tucker Announces His First Major Tour In Over A Decade

Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) kicks off its 40th anniversary season celebration with a community-wide event on Sunday, August 27 at The Kentucky Center (501 West Main Street). The Community Celebration and Open House will welcome the entire city and state to the building where it all began.

Sponsored by Brown-Forman, the event will feature activities for family entertainment, including live performances by local artists, appearances by Governor's School for the Arts alumni, a silent disco, backstage tours, dance classes and more.

The Kentucky Center officially opened its doors on November 19, 1983. Since then, it has welcomed performers and performances of every imaginable genre, including plays, comedy, Broadway musicals, dance and orchestral, rock, folk music and more, along with international dignitaries including two U.S. Presidents and the Dalai Lama. It is this robust mix that has made the venue one of the best known and most beloved arts facilities in the region.

Visit here for a complete event day agenda and more information.

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of building lifelong relationships with the arts.  Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually.  As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth. 

 

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella: 

  • The Kentucky Center at 501 W. Main St. 
  • The Brown Theatre, 315 W. Broadway 
  • Old Forester's Paristown Hall, 724 Brent St.


RELATED STORIES - Louisville

1
MeX Theater at Kentucky Center to Showcase BLACK BOY NARRATIVES and BRO CODE Photo
MeX Theater at Kentucky Center to Showcase BLACK BOY NARRATIVES and BRO CODE

Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach will showcase the voices of Louisville Black men and boys in a two-part event in the MeX Theater at The Kentucky Center. The events will offer an important perspective and address issues that impact boys and men of color, inspiring discussion and thought.

2
Kentucky Performing Arts Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Community Celebration at The Ken Photo
Kentucky Performing Arts Celebrates 40th Anniversary with Community Celebration at The Kentucky Center

Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) kicks off its 40th anniversary season celebration with a community-wide event on Sunday, August 27 at The Kentucky Center (501 West Main Street). The Community Open House will welcome the entire city and state to the building where it all began.

3
James Murr Murray is Coming to Louisville Photo
James 'Murr' Murray is Coming to Louisville

 Outback Presents announced that James Murray, best known as “Murr” on the hit TV show Impractical Jokers on truTv and The Misery Index on TBS will embark on a solo comedy tour. The tour begins in Atlanta, Ga on September 8 and will come to the Brown Theatre in Louisville, KY on Saturday, October 21 at 7:00PM.

4
Mark Normand Brings YA DONT SAY Tour to Louisville Photo
Mark Normand Brings YA DON'T SAY Tour to Louisville

Hot on the heels of his critically-lauded Netflix special, comedian Mark Normand has announced 30 dates in 2023 for his first major theatre tour, Ya Don’t Say Tour, and will include stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington D.C. and his hometown of New Orleans, LA. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Video Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
View all Videos

Louisville SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Satisfied Mind
SH'MA Theatre Group (8/27-8/30)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being Earnest
Highview Arts Center (9/14-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
Derby Dinner Playhouse (8/16-9/24)PHOTOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You