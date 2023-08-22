Kentucky Performing Arts 40th Anniversary Community Celebration And Open House Announced At The Kentucky Center

Kentucky Performing Arts (KPA) kicks off its 40th anniversary season celebration with a community-wide event on Sunday, August 27 at The Kentucky Center (501 West Main Street). The Community Celebration and Open House will welcome the entire city and state to the building where it all began.

Sponsored by Brown-Forman, the event will feature activities for family entertainment, including live performances by local artists, appearances by Governor's School for the Arts alumni, a silent disco, backstage tours, dance classes and more.

The Kentucky Center officially opened its doors on November 19, 1983. Since then, it has welcomed performers and performances of every imaginable genre, including plays, comedy, Broadway musicals, dance and orchestral, rock, folk music and more, along with international dignitaries including two U.S. Presidents and the Dalai Lama. It is this robust mix that has made the venue one of the best known and most beloved arts facilities in the region.

Visit here for a complete event day agenda and more information.

Bringing world class performances to Kentucky, connecting artists with the community, and providing arts education opportunities, Kentucky Performing Arts lives its statewide mission of building lifelong relationships with the arts. Kentucky Performing Arts has a significant impact on the Commonwealth's tourism and local economy, contributing more than $15.8 million in an average year with our patrons spending an additional $10.5 million annually. As an integral member of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, Kentucky Performing Arts, along with the other agencies, seeks to preserve and promote the history, heritage, and arts of the Commonwealth.

Three locations in Louisville make up the family of venues under the Kentucky Performing Arts umbrella: