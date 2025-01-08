KEEPERS OF THE DREAM: A Community Celebration of Dr. King's Vision to Return to The Kentucky Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Keepers of the Dream: A Community Celebration of Dr. King’s Vision will return to The Kentucky Center on Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 5:00 p.m.

There will be preshow and post-show activities in the Main Lobby including: 4:00-4:45PM – DJ K-Karm in The Kentucky Center Main Lobby; 5:00-7:00PM—Keepers of the Dream performance in Whitney Hall.

After the performance - Post show performance and reception featuring River City Drum Corp in The Kentucky Center Main Lobby. Events are free and open to the public. No ticket required.





The 2025 Keepers of the Dream program will highlight “Women of the Movement”. This year the program will celebrate and honor the vital contributions of women in the civil rights movement, particularly in the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



Performers include River City Drum Corp, Redline Performing Arts, The Real Young Prodigys, The Totally Complexity Dance Team, Keen Dance Theatre, Crestview Dance Studio, Central High School Orchestra, Erica Denise Entertainment, ArtsReach Dance Ensemble led by Daysia Cathey, and more.



The event will also include the presentation of the Freedom Award by Mayor Craig Greenberg, sponsored by Republic Bank, and the presentation of the Living the Vision Awards by Kentucky Performing Arts.



ArtsReach is supported by The Norton Family Foundation and Kentucky Foundation for Women with additional funding provided by private donors.



*This event will offer FREE parking in The Kentucky Center Garage. RUNNING TIME: 2 hours



Comments