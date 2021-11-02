Graham Parker Appointed Interim Executive Director At Louisville Orchestra

The Louisville Orchestra Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Graham Parker as Interim Executive Director. Mr. Parker comes to Louisville from his recently concluded tenure as President of Decca Records, US, at Universal Music Group. Prior to joining Universal, Parker was General Manager of New York City's WQXR-FM and The Jerome L. Greene Performance Space and a Senior Vice President of New York Public Radio. His extensive background in orchestra management included positions as Executive Director of the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, and production and marketing positions with the New York Philharmonic, the Chamber Music Society of the Lincoln Center, and the Brooklyn Philharmonic.

President of the Louisville Orchestra Board of Directors Lee Kirkwood outlines Mr. Parker's role as interim executive director, "We are very pleased to have Graham leading the management team at the Louisville Orchestra. His deep connections in the classical music industry combined with his astute and proven leadership skills will expand the capacity of the LO to pursue our vision. He is part of the task force that will select the permanent executive director and will set a strategic agenda for the 2021-22 Season and the next."

Parker explains his enthusiasm for the Louisville Orchestra and Teddy Abrams. "I have been a big supporter of the vision and success of the Teddy and the LO since I signed them to a contract at Decca, so when I was asked to step into a leadership role I was flattered and thrilled. Bringing my experiences in orchestra management, community engagement and media to the orchestra at this exciting time will support the organization as they build on success and chart new paths with funders, artistic partners and communities for greater impact and meaning."

Mr. Parker's work at Decca Records, US, included the release of the Louisville Orchestra's 2016 album "All In" featuring Teddy Abrams's composition Unified Field and a selection of songs performed by Storm Large. In that role, Parker oversaw the largest classical music media company in the United State, dominating market share and Billboard charts weekly. Decca Records, US, is the home for artists such as Andrea Bocelli, Idina Menzel, Lang Lang, Max Richter, Olafur Arnads, Chad Lawson, and more. Decca Records, US, encompasses the US-based labels Decca Gold, established by Parker, and Paragon. It also is the proud partner of European sister labels, Decca Records, Decca Classics, Deutsche Grammophon, ECM, and Mercury KX. Parker was the longest-tenured classical label president in the history of UMG USA.

Prior to joining Universal, Parker was the general manager of WQXR and The Jerome L. Greene Performance Space and a senior vice president of New York Public Radio. During the six years in that role, Parker earned a Peabody Award and implemented ambitious initiatives to serve New York's thriving classical music scene. During Parker's tenure, WQXR launched a new national series, Carnegie Hall Live; Bachstock; presented a broad range of live events; oversaw the highly successful WQXR instrument drive; and secured WQXR's role as a leading digital music source with WQXR's relaunched app, the growth of Q2 Music (a channel dedicated to contemporary classical music), and the launch of Operavore, WQXR's 24/7 opera channel.

Parker holds a BSc (Hons) from Oxford Brookes University. He started his musical training on flute and piano, eventually taking up conducting when he arrived at college. He conducted the Oxford Brookes Choir and Orchestra and also was the music director of Oxford Brookes's only production at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1992. Parkes lives in New York City with his family.