Derby Dinner Playhouse Opens MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET This Week

Derby Dinner Playhouse will present the electrifying musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, opening August 21 and running through September 29, 2019. For ticket information please call 812-288-8281 or visit derbydinner.com.

The Tony Award Winning musical, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, is set on December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley together in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with this smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Showcased hit songs include: "Blue Suede Shoes", "Fever", "Walk the Line", "Sixteen Tons", "Who Do You Love?", "Great Balls of Fire", "Folsom Prison Blues", "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On", "Hound Dog", and more.

Derby Dinner's production was directed by Jim Hesselman with musical direction by Scott Bradley and choreography by Heather Paige Folsom. The book for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET was written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux.

Pictured from left to right: Stephen Hardy as Carl Perkins, Trevor Dorner as Jerry Lee Lewis, Liam O'Daniel-Munger as Johnny Cash, and Jacob Barton as Elvis Presley.





Related Articles Shows View More Louisville Stories

More Hot Stories For You