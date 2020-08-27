DIVERTIMENTO With Kellan Lutz in Official Selection at Louisville's Film Festival

Lutz is known for his role in "Twilight."

The indie thriller Divertimento made by Keyvan Sheikhalishahi is in official selection at Louisville's International Festival of Film. Kellan Lutz (Twilight, Expendables, FBI Most Wanted) stars in the picture, alongside Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med), Ola Rapace (Skyfall), Götz Otto (Cloud Atlas), Christian Hillborg (Fleabag), Ellie Heydon (Harlots) and Brittany Gonzales.



The film, Sheikhalishahi's third one, follows Jonas Olsen (Lutz), a chess player haunted by a tragic past who is given an opportunity to participate in a mysterious game, Divertimento. The picture was shot in France, on location in a 18th-century castle.



For over a decade, the Louisville's International Festival of Film has explored, encouraged and enriched the next great generation of film-making and new media artists. The festival will be held next November.



Divertimento is produced by French company Amitice.

