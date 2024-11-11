News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Chevy Chase Talkbalk and Screening of NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION Comes To Kentucky Performing Arts

Taking place on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at The Kentucky Center—Whitney Hall.

By: Nov. 11, 2024
Kentucky Performing Arts will present An Evening With Chevy Chase following A Screening Of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at The Kentucky Center—Whitney Hall.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer as we celebrate the timeless classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, with a special 35th Anniversary screening of the film followed by a live conversation and Q&A with Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni.

Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni will share personal anecdotes about the making of this beloved movie that has become a Christmas tradition.

Hear firsthand from Chevy about his days on SNL, Caddyshack and more.

Kosair for Kids will be holding a Holiday Toy Drive in the lobby. Patrons and guests are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for ages 0-12 valued between $20 - $25.

 




