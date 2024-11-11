Chevy Chase Talkbalk and Screening of NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION Comes To Kentucky Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kentucky Performing Arts will present An Evening With Chevy Chase following A Screening Of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at The Kentucky Center—Whitney Hall.

Join us for an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer as we celebrate the timeless classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, with a special 35th Anniversary screening of the film followed by a live conversation and Q&A with Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni.

Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni will share personal anecdotes about the making of this beloved movie that has become a Christmas tradition.

Hear firsthand from Chevy about his days on SNL, Caddyshack and more.

Kosair for Kids will be holding a Holiday Toy Drive in the lobby. Patrons and guests are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for ages 0-12 valued between $20 - $25.

