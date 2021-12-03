BWW Review: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH at Drag Daddy Productions

I truly love Hedwig. If anyone isn't aware of its history, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is an indie rock musical that started it's life off-broadway and put the phenomenal John Cameron Mitchell on the map. That successful indie rock musical made its way to the big screen where it solidified itself as a cult classic in musical theatre and gay culture. In my opinion, Hedwig is best done in its original form: raw, unfiltered, and unapologetic. The story follows a has-been (more like never-was) rock star who tells the story of her life and how she became a woman in America. The show plays like a small rock concert, and the intimacy is one of the things that makes the show so special.

It's crazy to think that I was considering a quiet night at home in lieu of a night out seeing a show less than 24 hours ago. However, I caught a second wind and decided to take a leap of faith and see Drag Daddy's production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch... and I can't tell you how happy I am that I made that leap! This production was on my radar, but life happens and shows you meant to see come and go so quickly. Let's get one thing straight: this production is unmissable.

Gilda Wabbit as Hedwig is absolutely transcendent. From the moment she walks onstage, you know you're in for a great show. Her vocals are next level as she rips through this rough and gritty rock score like it's something she was born to do. Wabbit's comedic and improvisational chops are razor sharp, but in mere moments she breaks your heart. I don't like grand statements, but her performance ranks among some of the best I've ever seen in my many years of theatre going. It's absolutely sensational what she does with this role, and a true masterclass in musical theatre performance.

As those who may know the show know, a great Hedwig deserves to be paired with an equally as amazing Yitzak, and this production found its in local musical theatre favorite Myranda Thomas. As Hedwig's husband and all around punching back, Thomas is truly on par with Wabbit at every moment the show lets her shine. Almost unrecognizable in male drag, Thomas provides amazing vocals for Wabbit's Hedwig, and her solo moment singing "The Long Grift" sent chills down my spine. Wabbit and Thomas are a match made in heaven.

The band along and the sound design were absolutely top notch, accompanying fabulous costumes and hair work on Wabbit's wigs. Director Tony Lewis gets to the heart of why this show resonates with so many: it's for anyone who is different, anyone who has felt alone and defeated, and anyone who has gone through hell and come out the other side.

This production is everything Hedwig should be, and I was moved to tears by the time we reached the end of our evening. I'm pleading to anyone who reads this not to let this one fall through the cracks. It's a short run, and it deserves to sell out every night.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Now - December 5th

PLAY Dance Bar

https://www.dragdaddyproductions.com for Tickets!