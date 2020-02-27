BWW Feature: 2020 ARTS-LOUISVILLE/BROADWAY WORLD THEATRE AWARDS at Arts-Louisville.com
Shelby Lynn Steege accepting the Theatre Educator of the Year Award.
For the 6th consecutive year, Arts-Louisville.com, hosted an awards ceremony honoring excellence in local theatre. The event was held at Art Sanctuary on February 24 and was attended by about 200 people. Arts-Louisville Managing Editor Keith Waits was the MC.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was this year christened The Kathi E.B. Ellis Award for Lifetime Achievement, honoring a woman who was a theatrical director and educator for over 30 years, most notably with Looking for Lilith Theatre Company. Colleagues of Ellis' from that company, Shannon Woolley Allison and Jennifer Thalman Kepler, made the presentation to this year's recipient Juergen Tossman, Producing Artistic Director Bunbury Theatre, who has enjoyed an equally lengthy career in Louisville theatre.
Juergen Tossmann, recipient of the Kathi E.B. Ellis Lifetime Achievement Award
The Theatre Educator's Award was presented to Shelby Lynn Steege by one of her former students, Zoe Brooks-Jeffers. Steeg is currently head of the theatre program at Atherton High School but previously taught theatre for 17 years in Spencer County and was the Artistic Director at Anchorage Children's Theatre. A select committee of individuals from the Louisville theatrical community chose these honorees.
Recognition for local playwrights in two categories was chosen by a jury. Best Full-length Play was David Clark's god's play, which was produced as a part of the 2nd Derby City Playwrights New Play Festival, while the Best Short Play was Jacob Cooper's Big Gay Bear Board Game Night, which was included in the 2019 Ten-Tucky Festival of Short Plays.
Live performances representing the four Best Musical winners included Scout Grass, Jess Harris Stiller, Eryck Knear, and Myranda Thomas.
Awards that resulted from the voting through Broadway World:
Best Music Director/Student Production
Angela Hampton - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School
Best Costume Design/Student Production
Karen Merrill - WIZARD OF OZ - New Albany Theatre Arts
Best Director of a Student Musical
Amy Miller - MAMA MIA - New Albany Theatre Arts
Best Director of a Student Play
Amy Miller - RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts
Best Lighting Design/Student Production
Crit Fisher - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - New Albany Theatre Arts
Best Scenic Design/Student Production
Crit Fisher - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - New Albany Theatre Arts
Best Sound Design/Student Production
Crit Fisher - WIZARD OF OZ - New Albany Theatre Arts
Best Student Actor in A Musical
Matt Landon - MAMMA MIA - New Albany Theatre Arts
Best Student Actor in A Play
Troy Jones - RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts
Best Choreographer/Student Production
Lexie Stites - SEUSSICAL - Scribner Middle School
Best Student Actress in A Musical
Lexie Stites - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central High School
Best Student Actress in A Play
Bailey Pierce - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Youth Performing Arts School
Best Student Play
RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts
Faculty and students from Youth Performing Art School, winner of Best Student Musical for their production of Legally Blonde.
Best Student Musical
LEGALLY BLONDE -Youth Performing Arts School
Best Director/Play (professional/national/touring)
Matt Wallace - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare
Best Director/Musical (professional/national/touring)
Lee Buckholz - SHREK - Derby Dinner Playhouse
Best Actress in a Play (professional/national/touring)
Jennifer Pennington - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare
Best Actor in a Play (professional/national/touring)
Cary Wiger - LOVE SEX AND THE IRS - Derby Dinner Playhouse
Best Actress in a Musical (professional/national/touring)
Cami Glauser - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse
Best Actor in a Musical (professional/national/touring)
Bobby Conte - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse
Best Play (professional/national/touring)
DRACULA - Actors Theatre of Louisville
Best Musical (professional/national/touring)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - PNC Broadway in Louisville
Best Play by a Regional Company (outside 15-mile radius)
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Shelby County Community Theatre
Best Musical by A Regional Company (outside 15-mile radius)
SWEENEY TODD - Hayswood Theatre
Best Choreographer
Heather Paige Folsom - NEWSIES - Derby Dinner Playhouse
Best Costume Design
Sharon Murray Harrah - HOLIDAY INN - Derby Dinner Playhouse
Best Lighting Design
Kota Earnhardt - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana
Best Music Director
Scott Bradley - SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse
Best Scenic Design
Chris Bundy - THE SECRET GARDEN - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana
Best Sound Design
Laura Ellis - KING LEAR - Kentucky Shakespeare
Best Actor in a Musical (local)
Greg Collier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana
Best Actress in a Musical (local)
Myranda Thomas - PIPPIN - Acting Against Cancer
Best Director/Musical (local)
Georgette Kleier - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana
Best Musical (local)
PIPPIN - Acting Against Cancer
Best Actor in a Play (local)
Zachary Hebert - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
Best Actress in a Play (local)
Heidi Caroline Keck - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Works of Southern Indiana
Best Director/Play (local)
Jason Roseberry - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatreworks of Southern Indiana
Best Ensemble Cast (Local)
SHREK, THE MUSICAL - Derby Dinner Playhouse
Best Play (local)
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Works of Southern Indiana